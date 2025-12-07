From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Plants and Presents for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 07, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
In front of 385 Colusa Ave, Kensington CA
You're invited to shop for house plants and gift collections while supporting Project Hope - Palestine in their mission to bring clean water into Gaza. They are the recipients of the sale's proceeds through cash or Venmo.
We will have a variety of beautifully potted house plants, such as Peace Lilies, anthurium, spider plants, blue spur flower, peperomia..., all happy and healthy, and available in different sizes and prices.
Our Curated Gift Collection offerings, made possible by the generous donations of local businesses and individuals, include :
Gift cards: (eateries, facials, massage, knife sharpening, garden nursery, glass mosaic workshops)
Gourmet food items (organic EV olive oil and truffle dust from Italy, organic local honey, locally roasted coffee beans, Panjiri granola)
Handmade glass dishes with olive oil soap from Nablus
Olive wood "Peace" doves and honey dippers
Organic beeswax votive candles in glass votives, placed on glass tiles of different designs
Free gift bags with watermelon-design tissue paper and olive branch-design gift tags make for beautiful presentation and easy gifting.
If you are unable to come in person, we can also provide a detailed PDF file describing each of the Gift Collections. Email Amy at natamy90 [at] yahoo.com (that's natamy(nine)(zero)@yahoo.com and she will forward the file to you. Arrangements can be made for purchase from her El Cerrito home, for added convenience and stress-free shopping.
We will be set up right across the street from the Kensington Farmers' Market, with many vendors offering prepared food, baked goods, coffee, and of course, fruits and vegetables and other foods for home cooking.
