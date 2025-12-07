top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/7/2025
Palestine East Bay

Plants and Presents for Palestine

Gift bag
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 07, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany-El Cerrito for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
In front of 385 Colusa Ave, Kensington CA
You're invited to shop for house plants and gift collections while supporting Project Hope - Palestine in their mission to bring clean water into Gaza. They are the recipients of the sale's proceeds through cash or Venmo.

We will have a variety of beautifully potted house plants, such as Peace Lilies, anthurium, spider plants, blue spur flower, peperomia..., all happy and healthy, and available in different sizes and prices.

Our Curated Gift Collection offerings, made possible by the generous donations of local businesses and individuals, include :

Gift cards: (eateries, facials, massage, knife sharpening, garden nursery, glass mosaic workshops)
Gourmet food items (organic EV olive oil and truffle dust from Italy, organic local honey, locally roasted coffee beans, Panjiri granola)
Handmade glass dishes with olive oil soap from Nablus
Olive wood "Peace" doves and honey dippers
Organic beeswax votive candles in glass votives, placed on glass tiles of different designs

Free gift bags with watermelon-design tissue paper and olive branch-design gift tags make for beautiful presentation and easy gifting.

If you are unable to come in person, we can also provide a detailed PDF file describing each of the Gift Collections. Email Amy at natamy90 [at] yahoo.com (that's natamy(nine)(zero)@yahoo.com and she will forward the file to you. Arrangements can be made for purchase from her El Cerrito home, for added convenience and stress-free shopping.

We will be set up right across the street from the Kensington Farmers' Market, with many vendors offering prepared food, baked goods, coffee, and of course, fruits and vegetables and other foods for home cooking.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 4, 2025 2:39PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$260.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code