Santa Cruz Homeless Memorial
Date:
Friday, December 19, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Housing for Health Partnership
Location Details:
Portuguese Hall of Santa Cruz, 216 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz
HOMELESS MEMORIAL
Friday, December 19, 2025 at 10 a.m.
Portuguese Hall of Santa Cruz
216 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz
On or about the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice, communities across the country gather to remember neighbors who have died unhoused in the past year.
This year marks the 26th year for the remembrance gathering in Santa Cruz County.
All are welcome.
For more information, please contact:
Alan Villatuya at Housing for Health - (831) 946-9009
Joey Crottogini at Homeless Persons Health Project (HPHP) - (831) 454-2080
-------------
Viernes, 19 de Diciembre, 2025 a las 10 a.m.
Sala Portuguese de Santa Cruz
216 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz
En o alrededor de la noche más larga del año: el Solsticio de invierno: comunidades de todo el país se reúnen para recordar a los vecinos fallecidos sin vivienda en el último año.
Este año entro marca el 26° aniversario del encuentro memorativo en Condado de Santa Cruz.
Todos Son Bienvenidos
Para mas información, favor contactar a:
Alan Villatuya de Housing for Health a (831) 946-9009
Joey Crottogini de Homeless Persons Health Project (HPHP) a (831) 454-2080
-------------
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/housingforhealthp...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 4, 2025 8:52AM
