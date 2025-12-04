Santa Cruz Homeless Memorial

Date:

Friday, December 19, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Housing for Health Partnership

Location Details:

Portuguese Hall of Santa Cruz, 216 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz

HOMELESS MEMORIAL

Friday, December 19, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Portuguese Hall of Santa Cruz

216 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz



On or about the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice, communities across the country gather to remember neighbors who have died unhoused in the past year.



This year marks the 26th year for the remembrance gathering in Santa Cruz County.



All are welcome.



For more information, please contact:



Alan Villatuya at Housing for Health - (831) 946-9009

Joey Crottogini at Homeless Persons Health Project (HPHP) - (831) 454-2080



-------------



Viernes, 19 de Diciembre, 2025 a las 10 a.m.

Sala Portuguese de Santa Cruz

216 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz



En o alrededor de la noche más larga del año: el Solsticio de invierno: comunidades de todo el país se reúnen para recordar a los vecinos fallecidos sin vivienda en el último año.



Este año entro marca el 26° aniversario del encuentro memorativo en Condado de Santa Cruz.

Todos Son Bienvenidos



Para mas información, favor contactar a:



Alan Villatuya de Housing for Health a (831) 946-9009

Joey Crottogini de Homeless Persons Health Project (HPHP) a (831) 454-2080