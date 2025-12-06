Protest at Trader Joe's: Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry!

Saturday, December 06, 2025

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Protest

Direct Action Everywhere

1901 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA

Lifelong animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg was just sentenced to 90 days in custody for her rescue of four suffering chickens from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. She is ordered to turn herself in on December 10th. 30 days of her sentence will be in jail and she will be eligible for jail alternatives for the final 60 days. For giving Poppy, Aster, Ivy, and Azalea their freedom, Zoe has lost hers.



This jail sentence could be life-threatening for Zoe because of her type 1 diabetes and gastroparesis, which require specific medical equipment and care. When Zoe was initially arrested, the jail threatened to take away her insulin pump. Despite this risk to Zoe's life and the nonviolent nature of her actions, Sonoma County Judge Kenneth Gnoss nevertheless sentenced her to jail. Zoe's legal team, led by the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project (@AALDP_DU), filed a formal notice of appeal to appeal her conviction on several grounds, including that the court denied the necessity defense even though Zoe's actions were necessary to save Poppy, Aster, Ivy, and Azalea from imminent harm. But appeals take a long time and Zoe needs our help now.

Join us at 1:30pm on Saturday, December 6th at the intersection of MLK Jr Way and Hearst Ave, Berkeley, CA for our protest of Trader Joe's who still refuses to cut ties with Perdue's Petaluma Poultry - a company that was instrumental convicting Zoe and that boils chickens alive.

Go to FreeZoe.org right now and ask California Governor @gavinnewsom to pardon Zoe and join us Saturday. Signs will be provided.



WHERE: Intersection of MLK Jr Way and Hearst Ave, Berkeley, CA

WHEN: 1:30pm, Saturday, December 6th

WEAR: Whatever you like

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.

ACCESSIBILITY: There will be some standing and a couple blocks of walking. We’ll have chairs on hand in case anyone needs to rest.



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook