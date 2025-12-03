top
California East Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run in Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services

by LVP
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 11:16PM
Rank and file members of IBT 2010 UC ran a slate in the election and charged that there were election violations that prevented a fair election. They also challenged UC and said the union leadership has failed to represent the members on the job. The company UniLect that was running the elections was also accused of not allowing a transparent election process. This company is running elections for many Teamster locals in California.
IBT 2010 Sign In Front Of IBT Building
IBT 2010 Sign In Front Of IBT Building
IBT 2010 represents over 20,000 workers at UC and CSU in California. Rank and file members challenged the leadership about the failure to represent the membership and also the election process run by the union officials and UniLect Services.

The members on12/2/25 in Oakland at the IBT 2010 offices talked about the flagrant union busting and privatization that is going on in the UC system. The union administration led by Jason Rabinowitz who is the Secretary Treasurer of IBT 2020 and their lawyer Robert Bonsall stopped any photos or video of the election process saying it was against the IBT Election Rules and UniLect Services who were running the election also tried to stop video taping of the delivery of ballots.

Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k

The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0

The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU

Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c

The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4

The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM

The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os

UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA

Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4

A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/
Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU

Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI

Production of Labor Video Project
IBT 2010 RABINOWITZ CORRUPTION
https://www.tdu.org/corruption-tv312
UPDATE ON CORRUPTION CHARGES: SCEARCY, RABINOWITZ AND OTHER OFFICIALS IN THE WEST

POSTED ON FEBRUARY 20, 2024


Some of the 18 Teamster officials in the Western region charged by the Teamster Independent Investigations Officer (IIO) in May and July of 2023 have been suspended from office or resigned their positions, while others await the decision of Judge Barbara Jones. Judge Jones serves as the Teamster Independent Review Officer (IRO) and makes the final decisions on corruption charges filed by the IIO.


Local 2010 Principal Officer Jason Rabinowitz resigned as Joint Council 7 President and awaits a decision from the Teamster IRO.
Three officials who ran on the Vairma-Herrera Slate in the 2021 International Union election are among the charged officers. They are all charged for their role in aiding disgraced former IBT Vice President Rome Aloise to direct union business after he was suspended from the union for corruption and taking gifts from a major employer during bargaining.

John Scearcy is one of the three Vairma-Herrera candidates for International VP charged by the IIO, and is now suspended from the union. Scearcy stepped out of his position of secretary treasurer for Local 117, the largest local in the Northwest, to become the local’s “Advisor,” after he was charged with working with Aloise while Aloise was suspended. The IRO, Judge Barbara Jones, ended his “advisor” position when she sustained his one-year suspension on February 14.

Scearcy has become something of a spokesperson for old-guard opponents of the IBT leadership; he falsely claims on social media that the charges filed against him by the IIO and sustained by the IRO were a plot by IBT leaders. But the IIO and IRO operate independently of the IBT leadership, and were in fact appointed by former IBT president James Hoffa. Local 117 chief organizer Leonard Smith was given an 18-month suspension in the same case.

Jason Rabinowitz is another Vairma slate candidate who has similar corruption chargespending. He is the principal officer of California Local 2010. Rabinowitz is an attorney who was appointed by Aloise to head Local 2010 when it was in Trusteeship and has served ever since. He entered into a settlement with the IBT regarding the charges against him, but the IIO objected to the settlement and is requesting a stiffer penalty. This is before the IRO for a final ruling. In early February Rabinowitz resigned as the president of Northern California Joint Council 7.

Peter Nuñez, the former principal officer of Fresno, California Local 431, is the third Vairma slate candidate charged with facilitating Aloise’s corruption. He awaits a decision but retired from office last fall.

Two former principal officers were given long suspensions for facilitating Aloise’s corruption. Dennis Hart, former principal officer of Oakland Local 853, was banned from associating with Teamsters for one year and from holding office for five years. Former Southern California Local 166 principal officer Mike Bergen was suspended for three years. Both are now gone from the Teamsters.

A number of other officers and business agents in Northern California await decisions on the charges against them, or status of settlement agreements on their charges.

For More Information
You can read reports on the various charges and find links to the detailed documentation of the charges here and here.

The November 28, 2023 report of the IIO and IRO can be read here.

The Teamster anti-corruption program, including the IIO and the IRO, is part of the Final Consent Order and is a permanent part of our IBT Constitution at Article 19, Section 14.
§UniLect Election Service Officials Charged With Improper Election Procedures
by LVP
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 11:16PM
original image (4032x3024)
Rank and file members of IBT 2010 UC workers charged that there were election violations and transparency by UniLect Election Services company
§IBT 2010 Secretary Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz
by LVP
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 11:16PM
original image (3224x1772)
IBT 2010 Secretary Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz did not want any video taping of the election process. Rabinowitz has previously been removed from office from IBT 2010 and president of Joint Council 7 because of his relationship with former IBT District Council & Rome Aloise who was taking illegal gifts from employers and also was bullying members who wanted to run for office. Rabinowitz and his lawyer Robert Bonsall also told the IBT 20210 members that they could not take pictures or video of the election process and also the members were even told that they could not talk in the room during the ballot counting.
§UniLect Election Services Officials Were Charged With Improper Procedures
by LVP
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 11:16PM
original image (1467x2206)
IBT 2010 UC rank and file members charged the UniLect had had improper procedures in running the elections. They also tried to stop the video taping of the delivery of ballots to the Local. This company also is running elections for Teamsters throughout California which will determine officers for locals and also delegates for the 2026 election for president of the IBT. IBT president Sean O'Brien. He and his supporters at the Teamsters For A Democratic Union TDU are working to prevent Philadelphia Local 623 Richard Hooker from getting enough signatures to be able to run for president at the convention and then have a national vote of the membership. The TDU at their convention in Chicago allowed O'Brien to speak and voted to endorse him but refused to allow IBT 623 president Richard Hooker Jr. from even speaking at the convention even though he was at the convention.
