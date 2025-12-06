top
East Bay Immigrant Rights

The Fightback Against the Attack on Immigrants

forum flyer
Download PDF (245.2KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
While Trump sends masked goon squads to kidnap innocent workers, people are
exercising true solidarity to defend them. Our speakers will talk about recent defense
actions and how we can continue to organize and participate in these efforts.

Manuel De Paz – Political/Community Organizer, East Bay Sanctuary
Covenant

[TBA] – Bay Area Labor for Palestine, OEA Rapid Response Network

Constanza – Party for Socialism and Liberation, organizer with the We
Fight Back Coalition in Oakland

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

This forum is available in person and also virtually. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS_Immigrants
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 3, 2025 6:19PM
