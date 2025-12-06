While Trump sends masked goon squads to kidnap innocent workers, people areexercising true solidarity to defend them. Our speakers will talk about recent defenseactions and how we can continue to organize and participate in these efforts.Manuel De Paz – Political/Community Organizer, East Bay SanctuaryCovenant[TBA] – Bay Area Labor for Palestine, OEA Rapid Response NetworkConstanza – Party for Socialism and Liberation, organizer with the WeFight Back Coalition in Oakland*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.An open discussion will follow the presentations.This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.This forum is available in person and also virtually. Please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event online