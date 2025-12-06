From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Fightback Against the Attack on Immigrants
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
While Trump sends masked goon squads to kidnap innocent workers, people are
exercising true solidarity to defend them. Our speakers will talk about recent defense
actions and how we can continue to organize and participate in these efforts.
Manuel De Paz – Political/Community Organizer, East Bay Sanctuary
Covenant
[TBA] – Bay Area Labor for Palestine, OEA Rapid Response Network
Constanza – Party for Socialism and Liberation, organizer with the We
Fight Back Coalition in Oakland
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
This forum is available in person and also virtually. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS_Immigrants
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
exercising true solidarity to defend them. Our speakers will talk about recent defense
actions and how we can continue to organize and participate in these efforts.
Manuel De Paz – Political/Community Organizer, East Bay Sanctuary
Covenant
[TBA] – Bay Area Labor for Palestine, OEA Rapid Response Network
Constanza – Party for Socialism and Liberation, organizer with the We
Fight Back Coalition in Oakland
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
This forum is available in person and also virtually. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS_Immigrants
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 3, 2025 6:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network