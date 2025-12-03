Street Spirit Winter Party and Fundraiser at Eli's

Date:

Friday, December 12, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Street Spirit

Email:

Location Details:

3629 Martin Luther King Junior Way

Oakland, CA 94609

We're throwing our winter fundraiser party at Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland. Help us raise the funds we need for 2026. Join us for a night of music and community to celebrate another year of Street Spirit. This event will be 21+.



Inside:



6:30 pm - Live set by the West Coast Blues Society (feat Street Spirit vendor Kenneth Winters!)



8:00 pm - Street Spirit vendor talk (your local vendor on the mic! )



9:00 pm-midnight - DJ sets by NO BIAS:



Bored Lord, RITCHARD, bastiengoat



Outside:



We know you're wondering. The answer is yes, we get to party on the Eli's patio! Outside festivities will include a silent auction, live screen printing by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate, and more.



Food and drinks by Eli's.





About Eli's:



Eli's Mile High Club is one of Oakland's most legendary hubs of nightlife. It first opened as a well-known blues club in 1974 and since then has become a fabled punk bar.



Eli's is ADA accessible, including the bathroom. If it gets too crowded for comfort inside, the patio is spacious with plenty of space to hang out and chat. Street Spirit will provide masks at the door if you would like to wear one. (We will not require masks during the event.)



Street parking around Eli's can be tough — arrive with plenty of time to find a spot in the surrounding neighborhood.



About Street Spirit



Street Spirit is an independent, monthly newspaper that has been dedicated to covering poverty and homelessness since 1995. We are also a vital source of income for the homeless people who sell our paper on the streets of Berkeley, Oakland, and beyond. More than just a newspaper, Street Spirit provides a platform for art making in historically marginalized communities, and breaks down harmful stigmas that make it impossible to build effective solutions to homelessness.