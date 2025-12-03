top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/12/2025
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Media Activism & Independent Media

Street Spirit Winter Party and Fundraiser at Eli's

Street Spirit fundraiser and party at Eli's Mile High Club on 12/12/25
original image (2880x1440)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 12, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Street Spirit
Email:
Location Details:
3629 Martin Luther King Junior Way
Oakland, CA 94609
We're throwing our winter fundraiser party at Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland. Help us raise the funds we need for 2026. Join us for a night of music and community to celebrate another year of Street Spirit. This event will be 21+.

Inside:

6:30 pm - Live set by the West Coast Blues Society (feat Street Spirit vendor Kenneth Winters!)

8:00 pm - Street Spirit vendor talk (your local vendor on the mic! )

9:00 pm-midnight - DJ sets by NO BIAS:

Bored Lord, RITCHARD, bastiengoat

Outside:

We know you're wondering. The answer is yes, we get to party on the Eli's patio! Outside festivities will include a silent auction, live screen printing by the San Francisco Poster Syndicate, and more.

Food and drinks by Eli's.


About Eli's:

Eli's Mile High Club is one of Oakland's most legendary hubs of nightlife. It first opened as a well-known blues club in 1974 and since then has become a fabled punk bar.

Eli's is ADA accessible, including the bathroom. If it gets too crowded for comfort inside, the patio is spacious with plenty of space to hang out and chat. Street Spirit will provide masks at the door if you would like to wear one. (We will not require masks during the event.)

Street parking around Eli's can be tough — arrive with plenty of time to find a spot in the surrounding neighborhood.

About Street Spirit

Street Spirit is an independent, monthly newspaper that has been dedicated to covering poverty and homelessness since 1995. We are also a vital source of income for the homeless people who sell our paper on the streets of Berkeley, Oakland, and beyond. More than just a newspaper, Street Spirit provides a platform for art making in historically marginalized communities, and breaks down harmful stigmas that make it impossible to build effective solutions to homelessness.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/street-spirit...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 3, 2025 5:07PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code