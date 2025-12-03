top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Central Valley Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

FOOD NOT FASCISM ~ Mutual Aid & Demonstration event

Join us on 12/13 at the MLK intersection &amp; Paradise (west side - landmark is Walgreens) for a community powered mutual aid event and ...
original image (1545x2000)
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wingnut Willy
Location Details:
Paradise rd & MLK intersection west Modesto Ca. 95351
Join us on 12/13 at the MLK intersection & Paradise (west side - landmark is Walgreens) for a community powered mutual aid event and protest against recent SNAP cuts!

In recent weeks, cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had devastating consequences for poor and working-class families across the United States. While people are already struggling under the weight of low-wages, sky-rocketing rents, rising prices, and cuts to basic services, attacks on SNAP have left many scrambling to make ends meet in a country where up to 40% of children rely of access to food stamps. The rich and powerful are literally starving the poor, as the Trump administration pushes through tax-cuts for billionaires, corporations report record profits, and wealth inequality only continues to grow. 

The priorities of the Trump regime could not be more clear. While Trump helps enrich his billionaire friends and dines at the White House with techno-fascist CEOs, Elon Musk lays off federal workers, labor-unions are attacked, the military drops bombs across the world, and environmental protections are gutted. Billions have been directed towards ICE and DHS, as a massive police state is being ramped up, journalists and activists are silenced and arrested, while our neighbors, family members, and co-workers are being rounded up across the country. 

We are calling on progressive & leftist groups across the Modesto area to join us on 12/13 at 10a at the MLK intersection & Paradise (west side - landmark is Walgreens) to provide direct mutual aid to our community. Together, we will distribute free food to those impacted by the ongoing crisis while also peacefully gathering to hold signs and banners, denouncing the recent cuts and layoffs, and demanding an end to escalating state repression. Together, let us send a united message that we want FOOD NOT FASCISM.

Help spread the word and contribute to this event by: 

- Donating to the mutual aid fund here (will be used to buy bulk food to distribute)
- Bringing canned or other food items to give away at mutual aid event. 
- Collecting fruit from local trees and bringing them out to distribute
- Bring tables, signs, banners, and chairs. 
- Have your local group, labor-union, church, or organization sign on and support!

FUND SNAP NOT ICE..

Thank you for you time & please join us in Solidarity,

The Solidarity, not charity crew!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 3, 2025
by Wingnut Willy
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 2:35PM
Spanish
Spanish
by Wingnut Willy
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 2:35PM
original image (1545x2000)
by Wingnut Willy
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 2:35PM
original image (1545x2000)
