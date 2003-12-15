top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/20/2025
Americas Palestine East Bay Arts + Action Racial Justice

Entwined Liberations - An Afternoon of Film & Poetry

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Jeanne Nader
Location Details:
Alameda Main Library, 1550 Oak St., Alameda
Entwined Liberations: An Afternoon of Poetry & Film

Next date: Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM


Please join us on Saturday from 2-4:30pm to welcome local poet Noor Al-Samarrai as we pair her works with a screening of the film 'Spaces of Exception' by Matt Peterson and Malek Rasamny. Enjoy refreshments and community. Please register so we know how much popcorn to provide. See you there!

About 'Spaces of Exception': This documentary film profiles the terrains of the Indian reservation and the Palestinian refugee camp - “spaces of exception” - that have become essential in the struggle for decolonization and indigenous autonomy.
For more information: https://www.alamedafree.org/Events-directo...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 3, 2025 10:46AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code