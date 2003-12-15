Entwined Liberations - An Afternoon of Film & Poetry

Saturday, December 20, 2025

2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Screening

Jeanne Nader

Alameda Main Library, 1550 Oak St., Alameda

Entwined Liberations: An Afternoon of Poetry & Film



Please join us on Saturday from 2-4:30pm to welcome local poet Noor Al-Samarrai as we pair her works with a screening of the film 'Spaces of Exception' by Matt Peterson and Malek Rasamny. Enjoy refreshments and community. Please register so we know how much popcorn to provide. See you there!



About 'Spaces of Exception': This documentary film profiles the terrains of the Indian reservation and the Palestinian refugee camp - “spaces of exception” - that have become essential in the struggle for decolonization and indigenous autonomy.