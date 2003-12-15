From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Entwined Liberations - An Afternoon of Film & Poetry
Date:
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Jeanne Nader
Location Details:
Alameda Main Library, 1550 Oak St., Alameda
Entwined Liberations: An Afternoon of Poetry & Film
Next date: Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM
Please join us on Saturday from 2-4:30pm to welcome local poet Noor Al-Samarrai as we pair her works with a screening of the film 'Spaces of Exception' by Matt Peterson and Malek Rasamny. Enjoy refreshments and community. Please register so we know how much popcorn to provide. See you there!
About 'Spaces of Exception': This documentary film profiles the terrains of the Indian reservation and the Palestinian refugee camp - “spaces of exception” - that have become essential in the struggle for decolonization and indigenous autonomy.
Next date: Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM
Please join us on Saturday from 2-4:30pm to welcome local poet Noor Al-Samarrai as we pair her works with a screening of the film 'Spaces of Exception' by Matt Peterson and Malek Rasamny. Enjoy refreshments and community. Please register so we know how much popcorn to provide. See you there!
About 'Spaces of Exception': This documentary film profiles the terrains of the Indian reservation and the Palestinian refugee camp - “spaces of exception” - that have become essential in the struggle for decolonization and indigenous autonomy.
For more information: https://www.alamedafree.org/Events-directo...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 3, 2025 10:46AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network