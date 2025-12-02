top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/10/2025
North Bay / Marin Education & Student Activism

"The Librarians": Film on Dangers of Book Bans - Doc Screening + Q&A w/ Film Makers

Smith Rafael Film Center 1118 Fourth Street San Rafael, CA 94901 Tickets: https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/librarians/
original image (1128x517)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Librarians Film (thelibrariansfilm.com)
Location Details:
Smith Rafael Film Center
1118 Fourth Street
San Rafael, CA 94901

Tickets: https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/librarians/
"THE LIBRARIANS"

Award Winning Documentary and Call to Action for Free Speech & Democracy

Librarians emerge as first responders in the fight for democracy and our First Amendment Rights. As they well know, controlling the flow of ideas means control over communities.

In Texas, the Krause List targets 850 books focused on race and LGBTQia+ stories – triggering sweeping book bans across the U.S. at an unprecedented rate. As tensions escalate, librarians connect the dots from heated school and library board meetings nationwide to lay bare the underpinnings of extremism fueling the censorship efforts.

Despite facing harassment, threats, and laws aimed at criminalizing their work – the librarians’ rallying cry for freedom to read is a chilling cautionary tale.

WINNER: Best Documentary Feature Film Jury Award at Sarasota Film Festival
WINNER: Best Documentary Feature Film Jury Award at Dallas International Film Festival Sundance 2025 World Premiere


SCREENINGS in SF BAY AREA

Roxie Theater, San Francisco, CA

Tickets: https://roxie.com/film/the-librarians/
(For Sold Out screenings, there will be a Rush Line for those to wish to try for possible no-show seats)

Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 3:40 PM @ Big Roxie

Friday, December 5, 2025 SOLD OUT

12/5 Q&A with Panelists - Director/Producer Kim A. Snyder; Film Participant Audrey Wilson-Youngblood; Librarian/Host, PBS Reading Rainbow Mychal Threets; Author (Also an Octopus)/Founding Member, Authors Against Book Bans Maggie Tokuda-Hall Moderator - Marke Bieschke, publisher and culture editor, 48 Hills; Author (Queer: The Ultimate LGBT Guide for Teens)
ONLY RUSH TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 12/5/2025; other dates online tickets still available

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 SOLD OUT

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 8:35 PM @ Little Roxie


Rialto Sebastopol

Tuesday, December 9 at 6:30pm

tickets: https://rialtocinemas.com/now-playing/the-librarians-seb/

Q&A with Director/Producer Kim A Snyder and Producer Janique L Robillard


Smith Rafael Film Center, San Rafael, CA

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7 PM

Tickets: https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/librarians/

Filmmaker Jon Shenk (An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power) in conversation with Director/Producer Kim A. Snyder San Rafael


Rialto Elmwood, Berkeley, CA: Benefit Screening for The Oakland Literacy Coalition

Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 6pm

Tickets: https://rialtocinemas.com/now-playing-elm/the-librarians-elm/

Panel discussion with Oakland school library leaders:
Deborah Gibbons, OUSD District Teacher-Librarian
Samia Khattab, Franklin Elementary Teacher-Librarian
Liz Grewal, Oakland Tech High School Teacher-Librarian
Moderated by Lola Dvorak, School Library Partnership Coordinator and Peralta Elementary Library Technician



CALL TO ACTION

More than a documentary. Screenings are a call to action.

The Librarians aims to provide resources, support and tools that connect organizations with and creates bridges for libraries under fire and like-minded librarians and that are fighting the good fight—to protect and uphold our constitutional freedoms and civil liberties which are under attack—freedom of knowledge access, the freedom to learn and enrich one's self, and the fight against the weaponization of language to censor and silence literary voices and to stifle the freedom of expression which we hold so dear.

GO HERE: https://thelibrariansfilm.com/resources/
For more information: https://thelibrariansfilm.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 2, 2025 11:10PM
§
by The Librarians Film (thelibrariansfilm.com)
Tue, Dec 2, 2025 11:10PM
sm_the_librarians_film_1.jpg
original image (490x565)
https://thelibrariansfilm.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code