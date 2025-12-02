From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"The Librarians": Film on Dangers of Book Bans - Doc Screenings SF Bay Area w/ Film Makers
Date:
Thursday, December 04, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
The Librarians Film (thelibrariansfilm.com)
Location Details:
Find screenings here: https://thelibrariansfilm.com/screenings/
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ykll4MWltsQ
"THE LIBRARIANS"
Award Winning Documentary and Call to Action for Free Speech & Democracy
Librarians emerge as first responders in the fight for democracy and our First Amendment Rights. As they well know, controlling the flow of ideas means control over communities.
In Texas, the Krause List targets 850 books focused on race and LGBTQia+ stories – triggering sweeping book bans across the U.S. at an unprecedented rate. As tensions escalate, librarians connect the dots from heated school and library board meetings nationwide to lay bare the underpinnings of extremism fueling the censorship efforts.
Despite facing harassment, threats, and laws aimed at criminalizing their work – the librarians’ rallying cry for freedom to read is a chilling cautionary tale.
WINNER: Best Documentary Feature Film Jury Award at Sarasota Film Festival
WINNER: Best Documentary Feature Film Jury Award at Dallas International Film Festival Sundance 2025 World Premiere
SCREENINGS in SF BAY AREA
Roxie Theater, San Francisco, CA
Tickets: https://roxie.com/film/the-librarians/
(For Sold Out screenings, there will be a Rush Line for those to wish to try for possible no-show seats)
Thursday, December 4, 2025 3:40 PM @ Big Roxie
Friday, December 5, 2025 SOLD OUT
12/5 Q&A with Panelists - Director/Producer Kim A. Snyder; Film Participant Audrey Wilson-Youngblood; Librarian/Host, PBS Reading Rainbow Mychal Threets; Author (Also an Octopus)/Founding Member, Authors Against Book Bans Maggie Tokuda-Hall Moderator - Marke Bieschke, publisher and culture editor, 48 Hills; Author (Queer: The Ultimate LGBT Guide for Teens)
ONLY RUSH TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR 12/5/2025; other dates online tickets still available
Tuesday, December 9, 2025 SOLD OUT
Wednesday, December 10, 2025 8:35 PM @ Little Roxie
Rialto Sebastopol
Tuesday, December 9 at 6:30pm
tickets: https://rialtocinemas.com/now-playing/the-librarians-seb/
Q&A with Director/Producer Kim A Snyder and Producer Janique L Robillard
Rialto Elmwood, Berkeley, CA: Benefit Screening for The Oakland Literacy Coalition
Thursday, January 15 at 6pm
Panel discussion with Oakland school library leaders:
Deborah Gibbons, OUSD District Teacher-Librarian
Samia Khattab, Franklin Elementary Teacher-Librarian
Liz Grewal, Oakland Tech High School Teacher-Librarian
Moderated by Lola Dvorak, School Library Partnership Coordinator and Peralta Elementary Library Technician
CALL TO ACTION
More than a documentary. Screenings are a call to action.
The Librarians aims to provide resources, support and tools that connect organizations with and creates bridges for libraries under fire and like-minded librarians and that are fighting the good fight—to protect and uphold our constitutional freedoms and civil liberties which are under attack—freedom of knowledge access, the freedom to learn and enrich one's self, and the fight against the weaponization of language to censor and silence literary voices and to stifle the freedom of expression which we hold so dear.
GO HERE: https://thelibrariansfilm.com/resources/
For more information: https://thelibrariansfilm.com
