top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/5/2025
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Boycott Israel - It's a Terrorist State - Save Gaza

Israel Consulate
original image (1038x736)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 05, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Email:
Phone:
4153093505
Location Details:
Israel Consulate - 456 Montgomery Street
The Den of the Evil ZIonists
Boycott Israel! Free Palestine! Arms Embargo Forever! Israel is a Rogue Terrorist Entity!

Join us at the Israel Consulate to rant at the Zionist murderers inside!

Bring your noisemakers and we will have soccer trumpets you can blow your rage into!

GRRR ! Israel - Stop Starving gaza! Stop Killing Children! Stop the War Crimes!

We want the Israel Consulate SHUT DOWN and banished from San Francisco.

Organized by R.A.T. --- Radical Autonomous Tribe
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 2, 2025 7:02PM
§Gaza is Still Starving
by Hank Pellissier
Tue, Dec 2, 2025 7:02PM
starving children
original image (1344x892)
§R.A.T. Radical Autonomous Tribe
by Hank Pellissier
Tue, Dec 2, 2025 7:02PM
sm_rat_design_copy.jpg
original image (958x864)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code