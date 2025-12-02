From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Boycott Israel - It's a Terrorist State - Save Gaza
Date:
Friday, December 05, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Email:
Phone:
4153093505
Location Details:
Israel Consulate - 456 Montgomery Street
The Den of the Evil ZIonists
The Den of the Evil ZIonists
Boycott Israel! Free Palestine! Arms Embargo Forever! Israel is a Rogue Terrorist Entity!
Join us at the Israel Consulate to rant at the Zionist murderers inside!
Bring your noisemakers and we will have soccer trumpets you can blow your rage into!
GRRR ! Israel - Stop Starving gaza! Stop Killing Children! Stop the War Crimes!
We want the Israel Consulate SHUT DOWN and banished from San Francisco.
Organized by R.A.T. --- Radical Autonomous Tribe
