Boycott Israel - It's a Terrorist State - Save Gaza

Date:

Friday, December 05, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Email:

Phone:

4153093505

Location Details:

Israel Consulate - 456 Montgomery Street

The Den of the Evil ZIonists

Boycott Israel! Free Palestine! Arms Embargo Forever! Israel is a Rogue Terrorist Entity!



Join us at the Israel Consulate to rant at the Zionist murderers inside!



Bring your noisemakers and we will have soccer trumpets you can blow your rage into!



GRRR ! Israel - Stop Starving gaza! Stop Killing Children! Stop the War Crimes!



We want the Israel Consulate SHUT DOWN and banished from San Francisco.



Organized by R.A.T. --- Radical Autonomous Tribe