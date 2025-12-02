top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Labor & Workers

Kshama Sawant to visit the Bay Area

2302 Zanker Road San Jose, Ca 95131
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Location Details:
2302 Zanker Road San Jose, Ca 95131
23rd Annual Human Rights Awards

Resist Trump and Build a New System on December 13. We are extremely pleased to announce our co-keynote speakers Angelica Salas, Executive Director of CHIRLA, leading the fight against the ICE occupation of L.A., and Kshama Sawant, the socialist candidate for Congress and former Seattle city councilperson who led the first fight for $20 in the U.S. Ruth Silver-Taube will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2025 DECKS Awardees will be DEMOCRACY: California Clean Money Campaign; EQUITY: Plumbers Union Local 393; COOPERATION: Network of Bay Area Worker Cooperatives (NoBAWC) [NO BOSS]; KINDNESS: Heal Palestine; and SUSTAINABILITY: Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action

We urgently need funding to resist Trump and implement our vision, values, and programs. Please sponsor the Human Rights Awards or purchase tickets now

Click on the links below to sponsor and/or purchase tickets today!
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/2025-human-rig...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 2, 2025 4:34PM
Add Your Comments
