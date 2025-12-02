Kshama Sawant to visit the Bay Area

Date:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Location Details:

2302 Zanker Road San Jose, Ca 95131

23rd Annual Human Rights Awards



Resist Trump and Build a New System on December 13. We are extremely pleased to announce our co-keynote speakers Angelica Salas, Executive Director of CHIRLA, leading the fight against the ICE occupation of L.A., and Kshama Sawant, the socialist candidate for Congress and former Seattle city councilperson who led the first fight for $20 in the U.S. Ruth Silver-Taube will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2025 DECKS Awardees will be DEMOCRACY: California Clean Money Campaign; EQUITY: Plumbers Union Local 393; COOPERATION: Network of Bay Area Worker Cooperatives (NoBAWC) [NO BOSS]; KINDNESS: Heal Palestine; and SUSTAINABILITY: Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action



We urgently need funding to resist Trump and implement our vision, values, and programs. Please sponsor the Human Rights Awards or purchase tickets now



Click on the links below to sponsor and/or purchase tickets today!

