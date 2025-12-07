Drag Storytime at the Downtown Library

Date:

Sunday, December 07, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Community Room, Downtown Branch Library, 224 Church St., Santa Cruz

This event is a family-friendly program where drag performers from Drag Story Time Santa Cruz read children's books that highlight themes of diversity, self-expression, and community.



Drag Story Time Santa Cruz is a collective of small Santa Cruz County businesses and organizations that are committed to offering Drag Story Time events to the community that are diverse, welcoming, and inclusive for all. They believe that representation matters and want our Santa Cruz youth and families to experience spaces where they can not only be their authentic selves, but where who they are is celebrated, uplifted, and affirmed.



The Santa Cruz Public Libraries are happy to become a part of the collective and promote literacy and inclusion in a fun, welcoming, and educational setting. Each story time will include book readings, songs and lots of laughs.