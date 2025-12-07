From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Drag Storytime at the Downtown Library
Date:
Sunday, December 07, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Community Room, Downtown Branch Library, 224 Church St., Santa Cruz
This event is a family-friendly program where drag performers from Drag Story Time Santa Cruz read children's books that highlight themes of diversity, self-expression, and community.
Drag Story Time Santa Cruz is a collective of small Santa Cruz County businesses and organizations that are committed to offering Drag Story Time events to the community that are diverse, welcoming, and inclusive for all. They believe that representation matters and want our Santa Cruz youth and families to experience spaces where they can not only be their authentic selves, but where who they are is celebrated, uplifted, and affirmed.
The Santa Cruz Public Libraries are happy to become a part of the collective and promote literacy and inclusion in a fun, welcoming, and educational setting. Each story time will include book readings, songs and lots of laughs.
Drag Story Time Santa Cruz is a collective of small Santa Cruz County businesses and organizations that are committed to offering Drag Story Time events to the community that are diverse, welcoming, and inclusive for all. They believe that representation matters and want our Santa Cruz youth and families to experience spaces where they can not only be their authentic selves, but where who they are is celebrated, uplifted, and affirmed.
The Santa Cruz Public Libraries are happy to become a part of the collective and promote literacy and inclusion in a fun, welcoming, and educational setting. Each story time will include book readings, songs and lots of laughs.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libnet.info/event/1513...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 2, 2025 2:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network