Scientists Confirm Metal Fallout in Elkhorn Slough From World’s Largest Battery Storage Fire by Monterey Bay Environment News

Scientists from San José State University’s Moss Landing Marine Laboratories (MLML) have confirmed that fallout from the fire at the Vistra Energy battery facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant in January of 2025 left a layer of toxic chemicals in Elkhorn Slough. Their findings were recently published in a report titled, "Coastal wetland deposition of cathode metals from the world’s largest lithium-ion battery fire," published in Nature Scientific Reports.