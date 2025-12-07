Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine @ Winter on Solano

Sunday, December 07, 2025

12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Other

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Solano Ave, Albany, CA, USA

Stop by the AlbelC table at Winter on Solano to support local creativity and community care for Palestine. We’ll be offering:



- 🎨 Papier‑mâché nesting bowls

- ✨ Hand‑beaded bracelets

- 💌 Greeting cards

- 🐚 Sea shell trinket plates

- 👕 Children’s and adult T‑shirts



…and more, all available for donations. Come find us, browse handmade treasures, and take home something special while giving back.