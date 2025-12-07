From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine @ Winter on Solano
Date:
Sunday, December 07, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
Solano Ave, Albany, CA, USA
Stop by the AlbelC table at Winter on Solano to support local creativity and community care for Palestine. We’ll be offering:
- 🎨 Papier‑mâché nesting bowls
- ✨ Hand‑beaded bracelets
- 💌 Greeting cards
- 🐚 Sea shell trinket plates
- 👕 Children’s and adult T‑shirts
…and more, all available for donations. Come find us, browse handmade treasures, and take home something special while giving back.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 2, 2025 12:41PM
