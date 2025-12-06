From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Forever Falastin Meet & Greet
Date:
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Email:
Location Details:
Kensington Library - Contra Costa County Library
61 Arlington Ave, Kensington, CA 94707
Join us for a community meet and greet while visiting the interactive exhibit, Forever Falastin (on display until Jan 12, 2026). Come anytime between 2:00 - 4:30 pm (Library closes at 5:00 pm). There will be family friendly activities as well, including tatreez, a search and find, and making a mosaic together.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
