Forever Falastin Meet & Greet

Date:

Saturday, December 06, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

Kensington Library - Contra Costa County Library

61 Arlington Ave, Kensington, CA 94707

Join us for a community meet and greet while visiting the interactive exhibit, Forever Falastin (on display until Jan 12, 2026). Come anytime between 2:00 - 4:30 pm (Library closes at 5:00 pm). There will be family friendly activities as well, including tatreez, a search and find, and making a mosaic together.