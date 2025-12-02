From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Dangerous Con-man threatening the present and the future
Trump is a lame-duck president, a revenge-machine who weaponized the Justice Department to prosecute his critics as though the Bill of Rights doesn't protect individuals from government abuse & recklessness. After shamelessly denouncing criminal Joe, criminal Kamila, & criminal Obama, Trump now threatens all his critics & bribes European states, Japan, & UAE.
by Marc Batko, 11/27/2025 (marc1seed [at] yahoo.co, http://www.freetranslations.foundation)
Trump and Musk were certainly wrecking balls or Reverse Robin Hoods, dismissing 400Kfederal workers in February, ending USAID that distributed $35 billion in food and medical
aid and employed 10,000 in 2024, closing the Department of Education,
and shriveling after school programs, the IRS, the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Housing,
Health & Human Services and the EPA!
Public spending, infrastructure, survival of the poor and survival of the middle class,
jobs dystopia, housing dystopia, tax havens, the tax avoidance industry, state failure, market failure, neoliberalism, and exploding inequality are twelve elephants in the room. These elephants are taboo subjects for the celebrity president scapegoating the weak, intimidating countries from joining BRICS, and devaluing the dollar.
Speaking respectfully of other countries, decrying the endless US regime changes and wars in Iran, Vietnam, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Gaza, and Ukraine, and closing most of the 800 military bases would increase the security of the US. Golden domes, med-beds, and ballrooms supposed wanted for 100 or 150 years are only lies and distractions! (People lie, all of them; men are all a vain hope, Psalm 116:11)
The state is not a business or a housewife. The state is a public body that can become indebted to help future and present generations.
The state serves capital and made itself poor by giving trillions to Wall Street banks.
In our economy of indebtedness and enrichment, the state runs away from feeding,
housing and healing its citizens. Corporations run away from paying fair taxes as
though education, maintaining roads and public functions were not their responsibility!
Bad economic theory leads to bad economic policy, rebel economist Steven Keen
explains. A country without deficits is a country without a future! Deficits do not
curb private investment and do not cause low economic growth! On YouTube, we
learn from David Pakman that the supply of labor falls when a draconian immigration
policy scares harvesters from working on the fields and the demand for labor falls
when taxing the world and AI cost-cutting cause plant closures and devastated
communities from Ohio and Pennsylvania to Texas and California!
The Big Ugly bill is Trump’s war on migrants and the poor. Food banks and school
lunch programs lost $1 billion in 2025. Pell grants were cut enormously along with
medical research, Medicaid assistance for 40 million poor, Meals on Wheels, Head
Start, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, rural hospitals, community financial
assistance, and FEMA.
What a year! Trump and Musk were certainly wrecking balls or Reverse Robin Hoods,
dismissing 400K federal workers in February, ending USAID that distributed $35 billion
in food and medical aid and employed 10,000 in 2024, closing the Department of Education,
and shriveling, Medicaid, medical research. After-school programs, the IRS, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Housing, the Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA!
Security comes when our language is convivial, when democrats are not called “crazed
lunatics” and leftists are not dehumanized as “terrorists” or “vermin.” Anti-militarism,dialog,
compromise, and cooperation must be learned after the last 80 years of scapegoating, endless wars, regime changes, colonialism, and imperialism! The uni-polar world becomes the shared multi-polar world!
China could be respected and praised for bringing 800 million out of extreme poverty and for its technological expertise seen in smart phones, high-speed trains, electric cars, flying cars and computers. According to Professor Jeffrey Sachs, China has not invaded another country in 2200 years. Existence means co-existence from a Confucian perspective!
The one thing we learn from history is that we don't learn from history, Albert Einstein lamented. After 40 years of the neoliberal Washington Consensus (privatization, deregulation, and liberalized markets/ fast money/ casino economy). the "indispensable hegemon" is very slow to see the devastating effects on Latin America, South America, the Caribbean, and the whole developing world. Under the Structural Adjustment program, countries had to severely reduce public spending before they could receive US loans. Investor-Settlement Tribunals were (and are) used by corporations to sue states and gain millions of dollars in damages for excavation and mining projects harmful to the environment and opposed by the populations.
Infinite growth is impossible on a finite planet, environmentalists warned for decades. Low-information Trump voters voted in an authoritarian, would-be king. Did they know Trump declared bankruptcy multiple times for his Atlantic City casinos? Were they told about Trump's two 2017 tax heists, when $8 trillion was given to corporations and households with over one million dollars and that no hearings were held to question and reform the government's tax proposals?
The 900-page Project for 2025 written by The Heritage Foundation, Russell Vought, and Elon Musk was a terrifying warning. 400,000 federal workers would be replaced by Trump loyalists. The USAID organization that delivered $35 billion in food and medicines to the poor all over the world in 2024 (and employed 10,000) was called "a criminal organization" by Elon Musk and disbanded. The well-respected Lancet medical organization estimated USAID saved 72 million persons in the last two decades! The Department of Education was dissolved; Pell grants, Medicaid, the Department of Veterans Affair, the IRS, Head Start, Meals on Wheels, FEMA, medical research, the National Science Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting were drastically cut! HUD employees were cut from 88,000 to 40,000. Many social security offices and rural hospitals were closed and many social security personnel were released.
What a terrible time for the public sector! The waste, fraud, and abuse in the military and in the financial markets were completely ignored. Tantrums and executive orders seemingly replaced the rule of law, separation of powers, and Congress' power of the purse. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting that funds PBS, National Public Radio, and KBOO were irrationally attacked by reactionary right-wing extremists.
In January 2022, "The Wealth of the Commons" was published. 73 articles from this exciting anthology are listed and accessible at http://www.freetranslations.foundation. Stefan Meretz, David Bollier, Friederika Haberrmann, Silke Hefrich, Franz Nahrada, Maude Barlow, Gerhard Dilgeer, Jonathan Rowe and Rainer Kuhlin are some of the engaging writers.
Trump, a pathological narcissist and liar and convicted felon, threatens democracy, language, and the future. He can be counted on for endless lies, obscenities, threats and insults! He repeats Hitler words "vermin," "killers," and "invaders," calls leftists "vermin" and "terrorists," and Democrats "crazed lunatics" and "traitors" who deserve to be arrested and hanged! What a name-called, mud-thrower, fear-mongerer, and scare-mongerer! He learned from Joe McCarthy's mentor Roy Cohn never to admit a mistake and to blame or scapegoat the weakest, immigrants, the disabled, students, protestors, and seniors.
One billion was taken away from school lunch programs and food banks while cars pile up in city after city waiting for aid! On the quiet, the welfare state was abandoned as the market was elevated to a deity. The US hegemon called itself "the indispensable empire." Trump denounced the entire world "we are robbed by everyone" even though the dollar as the global currency has been "an exorbitant privilege," enabling the US to buy foreign goods while being the greatest debtor of the world. He imposed punitive tariffs on the world, turning friends like Canada, Mexico, and Brazil into worriers!
The world in 2025 is vastly different than the world in 1971. China, the world's workbench, has regularly posted growth rates of 7% or 9% and is the undisputed leader in high-speed rail, computers, electric cars, flying cars, and bridge construction. While the US with 800 military bases still pretends to be "the world's policeman," the world in reality is becoming multi-polar. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Nigeria, and Indonesia) represents 53% of the world, the G& 12%,and the US 4.4%. China can build cities in eight minutes while Americans stand in lines hoping to buy "limited time" Starbucks bear cups for $30 or $300! "When we call China, we get an airport or a sewage system; when we call Germany or the US, we get a lecture, said the NIgerian-born head of the WTO.
Trump is a lame-duck president, a revenge-machine who weaponized the Justice Department to prosecute his critics as though the Bill of Rights doesn't protect individuals from government abuse and recklessness. After shamelessly denouncing criminal Joe, criminal Kamila, and criminal Obama, Trump now threatens all his critics, takes hundreds of millions from universities, and bribes European states, Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Trading with the US now requires $400 billion donations!
Coca Cola, GE, 3M, GM, Boeing, Ford, John Deere, Caterpillar, Alcoa, Campbells, Amazon, and Walmart are twelve giant corporations that left the US in 2025. Most of them have relocated to Canada after receiving tax credits. Trump's tariffs on the world have been devastating! Plants close, hundreds of thousands are unemployed, and whole regions are devastated (Ohio and Pennsylvania to Texas and California). Trump and Vance spread filthy lies about inheriting a ruined economy from Biden! In 2024, the US paid over $1 trillion in interest on its $37 trillion debt. In 2025, one million jobs were lost. In October 2025, 153,000 jobs were lost, 75% more than in October 2024! The liar-in-chief, the distractor-in-chief, never mentions negative facts, the jobs dystopia, the housing dystopia, the 44 million denied health care or the 22 million facing exploding health care premium increases!
For more information: http://www.freetranslations.foundation
