Tohono O'odham Ophelia Rivas at Build Peace in Spain, "Elbit's Israeli Spy Towers" by Ophelia Rivas

Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, spoke at the international Build Peace conference in Spain, describing the militarization of her homeland, the Tohono O'odham Nation. Rivas' presentation included a photo display of the Israeli spy towers built by Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation. These integrated fixed towers near her home now provide live video feed to the crime-infested U.S. Border Patrol, whose agents stalk O'odham. Now, 20 new spy towers are proposed on the Tohono O'odham Nation.