top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas International U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Tohono O'odham Ophelia Rivas at Build Peace in Spain, "Elbit's Israeli Spy Towers"

by Ophelia Rivas
Mon, Dec 1, 2025 12:25PM
Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, spoke at the international Build Peace conference in Spain, describing the militarization of her homeland, the Tohono O'odham Nation. Rivas' presentation included a photo display of the Israeli spy towers built by Elbit Systems on the Tohono O'odham Nation. These integrated fixed towers near her home now provide live video feed to the crime-infested U.S. Border Patrol, whose agents stalk O'odham. Now, 20 new spy towers are proposed on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, spoke at the international Build Peace conference in Spain, describing the militarization of her homeland,...
Tohono O'odham Ophelia Rivas Exposes Israeli Spy Towers and Militarization on Her Homeland at International Build Peace Conference in Spain

Building Peace Conference in Spain

By Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, Censored News, Nov. 22, 2025

SANTA COLOMA de GRAMENET, Spain -- Today I am speaking of the absence of true peace on O'odham lands, including personal peace, peace for plants and animals, peace for mountains and valleys, and peace for water and air.

The O'odham are under continuous surveillance from the U.S. government perspective of border security for protection of the american way of life.

The O'odham presently live on less than a tenth of original homelands, of which 62 miles are adjacent to the US/Mexico International border. The O'odham (people) are under 24/7 monitoring by ten 180-foot tall Israel Elbit Systems border surveillance towers and recently (10/2025) 20 GPS towers have been proposed.

O'odham are displaced into two counties by the US/Mexico International border, segregating our people and homelands vital to the O'odham way of life.

The United States enforcement of Immigration polices, on O'odham homelands and O'odham (people) includes the building of border security infrastructure and militarization of the border, violating cultural and human rights, through violence, detainment and deportation, removal of ancestral remains and destruction of O'odham sacred places.

The journey to Spain is personally traumatic, to arrive at the homelands of the tormentors of my ancestors and homelands, the tormentors that at the fall of a blade removed my ancestors' limbs for incorrect gesturing of the christian sign of the cross. Tormentors who baptized the people with fear, fear of further brutality. This is the source of my surname.

I am here to say, I am the tangible proof of resistance and survival of my people today. I am fluent in our ancient language and I am not a christian and practice only the O'odham way of life. I hope only for a peaceful future for the next generations.

Our fire is burning.
Ophelia Rivas

Build Peace 2025 -- About the conference

Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, spoke today, Saturday, at the "Closing Reflection: Dilemmas of a Tech Panopticon." "New technologies control public space through the use of surveillance in the name of “safety." At the same time, civilians are using technology to resist and reclaim who surveils who, in the name of accountability. This panel presents three different perspectives on the dilemmas of a tech panopticon," Build Peace said.

Santa Coloma de Gramenet in Barcelona County, Spain, is hosting the international Build Peace 2025 conference, November 21 to 23. Held annually, the Build Peace conference brings together activists, tech professionals, academics, and members of civil society organizations. The current twelfth edition is taking place at a resource centre for women, innovation, and feminist economics.

Continue reading: https://www.icip.cat/en/event/build-peace-2025-towards-a-pluriverse-of-peace/
Agenda https://www.icip.cat/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/BuildPeace25Programme_.pdf
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmOpBE3dIIk

Read more at Censored News

Israeli-owned Elbit Systems surveillance towers on the Tohono O'odham Nation

'A Nation of Bullies' Israeli spy towers
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2017/05/a-nation-of-bullies-us-israeli-spy.html

'Grave Robbers and Thieves' Israeli spy towers
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2020/11/grave-robbers-and-thieves.html

Support Ophelia's human rights work on her website:

https://www.oodhamrights.org/

Copyright Ophelia Rivas, Censored News. No portion may be used without written permission from Ophelia Rivas.

Published with Ophelia Rivas' permission at Censored News and Indybay.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/11/toh...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code