Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Screening of Belkî Sibê - Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (1280x1280)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Please join us 6pm Wednesday, December 10th for a screening of Belkî Sibê at @subrosa_space. Masks encouraged

Belkî Sibê is a volunteer soldier’s film. It unfolds an 18 month journey through war and revolution, in Rojava Kurdistan NE Syria, during the advance and victory of the Syrian Democratic Forces against ISIS, including the story of the International Freedom Battalion, where the director was primarily deployed.

It depicts the military life and battles on the front-lines, as well as the civil life at the rear and the social transformation attempted by the Autonomous Administration. In both fields, the role of women’s liberation and empowerment is prominent.

The film follows a timeline from July 2016 (battle of Manbij) until the end of 2017 (liberation of Raqqa and demise of the Islamic Caliphate), but also includes flash forward updates from late 2021, at the end of each chapter.

In Belkî Sibê there is no main character that drives the narrative. Instead, there is a plurality of voices from a multitude of places, that merge to form a synthesis of collective narrative, from the points of view of internationalists as well as locals.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/rojavasolidaritysantacruz
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 1, 2025 11:59AM
