San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Racial Justice Womyn

Unite to Fight the Right! Protest the 'Walk for Life' West Coast

Front steps of main SF library at Polk/Larkin.
original image (818x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mobilization for Repro Justice SF
Email:
Location Details:
Front steps of main SF library at Polk/Larkin.
URGENT CALL to stand up against the largest most overt demonstration of right wing extremism in San Francisco.

The injustices have only mounted since this time last year.

Get the date/time/place on your calendar. Saturday January 24 2026 noon to 2pm. Front steps of main SF library at Polk/Larkin.

What we call for:
• Guarantee access to free contraception & safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
• Repeal the Hyde Amendment
• Overturn state barriers to reproductive choices
• Stop forced sterilization
• No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
• End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
• Defend queer & trans families; guarantee gender-affirming care
• End gender stereotypes and discrimination based on age
• Ensure medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
• Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
• Living wages for all, particularly family, domestic & institutional caregivers
• Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
For more information: http://www.ReproJusticeNow.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 1, 2025 1:01AM
