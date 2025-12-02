From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: How to Build Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) Neighborhoods
Date:
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Rebuilding Alliance
Location Details:
On Giving Tuesday, join Rebuilding Alliance to hear from the team behind our Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) Neighborhoods program.
Cick here to Tour Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) First Home Prototype:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzgYR-xIzxA
Back in May in Gaza City, Rebuilding Alliance, in partnership with MidEast Group, built a prototype Gaza Baytna house in just 14 days, using repurposed rubble for 82% of the construction material.
Help build more: Give Tuesday
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/gaza-our-home/
A California foundation will match your donation, dollar for dollar up to $30,000, for Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) Neighborhoods
Plus, GlobalGiving will match all donations of up to $2500, while funds last. Give Tuesday!
We ask your help to build interlinked starter homes for extended families, 30 units at a time— including some storefronts to help the families make a living. Each housing unit will have a firm foundation, waterproof roof, lighting, thick insulating walls that are warm in winter, cool in summer, tiled floor, high ceilings, vented kitchen, windows, a lockable door, an indoor bathroom, and even a kitchen garden!
Cick here to Tour Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) First Home Prototype:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzgYR-xIzxA
Back in May in Gaza City, Rebuilding Alliance, in partnership with MidEast Group, built a prototype Gaza Baytna house in just 14 days, using repurposed rubble for 82% of the construction material.
Help build more: Give Tuesday
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/gaza-our-home/
A California foundation will match your donation, dollar for dollar up to $30,000, for Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) Neighborhoods
Plus, GlobalGiving will match all donations of up to $2500, while funds last. Give Tuesday!
We ask your help to build interlinked starter homes for extended families, 30 units at a time— including some storefronts to help the families make a living. Each housing unit will have a firm foundation, waterproof roof, lighting, thick insulating walls that are warm in winter, cool in summer, tiled floor, high ceilings, vented kitchen, windows, a lockable door, an indoor bathroom, and even a kitchen garden!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 30, 2025 7:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network