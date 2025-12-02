On Giving Tuesday, join Rebuilding Alliance to hear from the team behind our Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) Neighborhoods program.Cick here to Tour Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) First Home Prototype:Back in May in Gaza City, Rebuilding Alliance, in partnership with MidEast Group, built a prototype Gaza Baytna house in just 14 days, using repurposed rubble for 82% of the construction material.Help build more: Give TuesdayA California foundation will match your donation, dollar for dollar up to $30,000, for Gaza Baytna (Gaza Our Home) NeighborhoodsPlus, GlobalGiving will match all donations of up to $2500, while funds last. Give Tuesday!We ask your help to build interlinked starter homes for extended families, 30 units at a time— including some storefronts to help the families make a living. Each housing unit will have a firm foundation, waterproof roof, lighting, thick insulating walls that are warm in winter, cool in summer, tiled floor, high ceilings, vented kitchen, windows, a lockable door, an indoor bathroom, and even a kitchen garden!