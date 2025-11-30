From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Day of Solidarity Demands Halt of Arms to Israel
Actions in San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Oakland and Internationaly
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Nov. 29) - It keeps getting worse. Not only has Oakland’s civilian airport become complicit in the shipment of arms to Israel but it has now been revealed that Israel has been orchestrating attacks on the little food that gets into Gaza to use as excuses to prevent even that aid from getting to starving Palestinians.
Just as the Nazis in World War 2 routinely starved entire cities to death in Russia to eliminate those who they viewed as subhuman, so does Israel's attempt to wipe out the people of a nation it also views as not worthy of existence. So much for the claimed grand life affirming tenets of Judaism that the Zionists routinely wrap themselves in.
Joining protests worldwide, particularly among Italy's labor unions, activists rallied at noon at the Embarcadero Plaza to hear speakers blast Israel’s ongoing war crimes. The loud denunciations and chants were clear to those at the nearby Saturday Farmers Market.
Sponsoring organizations included PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation Bay Area), the Answer Coalition, Arms Embargo Now.org, Revolutionary Internationalist Youth, and BAMN (Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary).
Trump's ongoing shipments of weaponry and bombs to Israel to drop on civilians is consistent with his contempt for human life as illustrated by his policy of instant military execution on the high seas of suspected drug smugglers, a war crime. Also. during his first term he arranged for the immediate execution of thirteen federal prisoners on death row.
We note that his Secretary of Defense Hesgeth was central to the campaign to pardon convicted US war criminals such as the soldier who amused himself with the sniper killing of Afghan civilians and the killing of a fourteen year old prisoner with a hatchet.
He has also threatened to murder political opponents, including Congress people and former Generals. Is this a message to his rabid supporters that, should one them commit such a crime, Trump would add them to the long list of criminals already pardoned?
