Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

Day of Solidarity Demands Halt of Arms to Israel

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
Actions in San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Oakland and Internationaly
original image (1620x1200)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Nov. 29) - It keeps getting worse. Not only has Oakland’s civilian airport become complicit in the shipment of arms to Israel but it has now been revealed that Israel has been orchestrating attacks on the little food that gets into Gaza to use as excuses to prevent even that aid from getting to starving Palestinians.

Just as the Nazis in World War 2 routinely starved entire cities to death in Russia to eliminate those who they viewed as subhuman, so does Israel's attempt to wipe out the people of a nation it also views as not worthy of existence. So much for the claimed grand life affirming tenets of Judaism that the Zionists routinely wrap themselves in.

Joining protests worldwide, particularly among Italy's labor unions, activists rallied at noon at the Embarcadero Plaza to hear speakers blast Israel’s ongoing war crimes. The loud denunciations and chants were clear to those at the nearby Saturday Farmers Market.

Sponsoring organizations included PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation Bay Area), the Answer Coalition, Arms Embargo Now.org, Revolutionary Internationalist Youth, and BAMN (Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary).

Trump's ongoing shipments of weaponry and bombs to Israel to drop on civilians is consistent with his contempt for human life as illustrated by his policy of instant military execution on the high seas of suspected drug smugglers, a war crime. Also. during his first term he arranged for the immediate execution of thirteen federal prisoners on death row.

We note that his Secretary of Defense Hesgeth was central to the campaign to pardon convicted US war criminals such as the soldier who amused himself with the sniper killing of Afghan civilians and the killing of a fourteen year old prisoner with a hatchet.

He has also threatened to murder political opponents, including Congress people and former Generals. Is this a message to his rabid supporters that, should one them commit such a crime, Trump would add them to the long list of criminals already pardoned?

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_002-33325-z8a_5466.jpg
original image (1666x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_003-33325-z8a_5491.jpg
original image (1536x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_004-33325-z8a_5503.jpg
original image (1607x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_005-33325-z8b_2306.jpg
original image (1200x1373)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_006-33325-z8a_5513.jpg
original image (1730x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_007-33325-z8a_5515.jpg
original image (1729x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_008-33325-z8a_5520.jpg
original image (1696x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_009-33325-z8a_5528.jpg
original image (1519x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_010-33325-z8b_2337.jpg
original image (1798x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_011-33325-z8b_2349.jpg
original image (1346x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_012-33325-z8b_2357.jpg
original image (1200x1604)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_013-33325-z8b_2361.jpg
original image (1200x1713)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_014-33325-z8b_2385.jpg
original image (1200x1687)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_015-33325-z8b_2390.jpg
original image (1200x1438)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_016-33325-z8b_2397.jpg
original image (1200x1543)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_017-33325-z8b_2411.jpg
original image (1200x1203)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_018-33325-z8a_5563.jpg
original image (1253x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_019-33325-z8b_2423.jpg
original image (1200x2056)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 11:38AM
sm_020-33325-z8a_5568.jpg
original image (1634x1200)
