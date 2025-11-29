top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Unpleasant Facts to Munch on at Two Pleasant Meals

by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Sat, Nov 29, 2025 6:46PM
As has become traditional, I've distributed suggestions on how to comment the ongoing police state behavior of Santa Cruz authorities towards those outside that continues even as folks benefit from the passing pleasure of holiday meals.
Download and distribute
Download PDF (67.9KB)
The Thanksgiving Vets Hall meal provides a few hours of relief and community. So does the weekend Food not Bombs [FNB] free feasts every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. The fences surrounding the Town Clock are gone for the time being with little clarity of what purpose they served initially.

Nor is there any indication of when they're likely to spring up again as part of the City's "Fence off the Homeless"--something they've done around the town as they've destroyed homeless encampments and dispersed their survival communities.

Multi-story gentrification projects, misleadingly labeled "affordable housing" have been used to demolish the Wednesday Farmer's Market, erect garish structures on Pacific Ave and Front St.

Minimal and inadequate services (like water, bathroom access, safe places for the outside refugee majority to sleep, mail services, meals) are either on the chopping block or long gone under the Keeley-Kramer-Huffaker leadership.

Mayor "Fast Lane" Fred Keeley is pushing to retain fences around town along with anti-homeless architecture on the pedestrian medians of Ocean St. and elsewhere.

Poverty Czar Kramer, who heads Funding Matters [FM] (more naively known as "Housing Matters") at the expanding Coral St complex, has given no indication he's restoring the announced abandoniment of FM mail, shower, and other services come March next year.

Under Kramer's fund grabbing, the regular means open to the entire homeless community were abandoned in 2015. Kramer-endorsed cruel police raids along Coral St. continue to exhaust the energy and resources of those simply struggling to survive..

City Mangler Matt Huffaker, who controls police and cash, is continuing to fund refugee-creating property-destroying police raids regularly at Coral St., the Town Clock, the Levee, and elsewhere.

In an effort to document the destruction, and interest possible lawyer interest in a protective Injunction against the life-dispersing sweeps, HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) and other activists have set up a phone number for those victimized by the ongoing officially-sanctioned raids to record their thefts and damages :as described in the flyer..

We continue to seek volunteers to fight the "fashionable fascism" of our City Councils and its staff. Contact HUFF at (831 423-4833 to help.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code