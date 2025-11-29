Unpleasant Facts to Munch on at Two Pleasant Meals rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

As has become traditional, I've distributed suggestions on how to comment the ongoing police state behavior of Santa Cruz authorities towards those outside that continues even as folks benefit from the passing pleasure of holiday meals.

The Thanksgiving Vets Hall meal provides a few hours of relief and community. So does the weekend Food not Bombs [FNB] free feasts every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. The fences surrounding the Town Clock are gone for the time being with little clarity of what purpose they served initially.



Nor is there any indication of when they're likely to spring up again as part of the City's "Fence off the Homeless"--something they've done around the town as they've destroyed homeless encampments and dispersed their survival communities.



Multi-story gentrification projects, misleadingly labeled "affordable housing" have been used to demolish the Wednesday Farmer's Market, erect garish structures on Pacific Ave and Front St.



Minimal and inadequate services (like water, bathroom access, safe places for the outside refugee majority to sleep, mail services, meals) are either on the chopping block or long gone under the Keeley-Kramer-Huffaker leadership.



Mayor "Fast Lane" Fred Keeley is pushing to retain fences around town along with anti-homeless architecture on the pedestrian medians of Ocean St. and elsewhere.



Poverty Czar Kramer, who heads Funding Matters [FM] (more naively known as "Housing Matters") at the expanding Coral St complex, has given no indication he's restoring the announced abandoniment of FM mail, shower, and other services come March next year.



Under Kramer's fund grabbing, the regular means open to the entire homeless community were abandoned in 2015. Kramer-endorsed cruel police raids along Coral St. continue to exhaust the energy and resources of those simply struggling to survive..



City Mangler Matt Huffaker, who controls police and cash, is continuing to fund refugee-creating property-destroying police raids regularly at Coral St., the Town Clock, the Levee, and elsewhere.



In an effort to document the destruction, and interest possible lawyer interest in a protective Injunction against the life-dispersing sweeps, HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) and other activists have set up a phone number for those victimized by the ongoing officially-sanctioned raids to record their thefts and damages :as described in the flyer..



We continue to seek volunteers to fight the "fashionable fascism" of our City Councils and its staff. Contact HUFF at (831 423-4833 to help.