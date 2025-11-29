top
East Bay Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

Crazy Shades of Winter: An LGBTQ+ Holiday Art Show!

Crazy Shades of Winter: An LGBTQ+ Holiday Art Show!
original image (2186x3600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 19, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Colin Hurley
Location Details:
2727 California Street
Berkeley, CA 94703
Last-minute holiday shoppers! Discover art by LGBTQ+ creators & allies—fun, bold, and even a little adults-only. Find the perfect gift!

This holiday season, skip the frantic rush of big-box stores and step into a world of creativity and joy instead.

Our December art show is made especially for last-minute shoppers who still want their gifts to feel meaningful, personal, and wonderfully real. Whether you're searching for a heartfelt piece for someone you love, a quirky treasure for a friend, or a unique work that simply speaks to you, this is the place where inspiration meets serendipity.

You'll find an eclectic mix of artwork-some pieces bold and wild, others calm and classic, and plenty that live somewhere in between. And because creativity thrives in community, this show proudly features a vibrant lineup of LGBTQ+ artists and their allies. Expect color, humor, heart, and perspectives as diverse as the people who make them.

For those with a more adventurous streak, we'll also have a selection of adults-only pieces tucked into a special corner for open-minded guests who enjoy something a little daring.

That's the magic of an art show: you never know what you'll stumble upon, but sometimes the perfect gift finds you.

So come wander, explore, enjoy the atmosphere, and pick up something unforgettable. Your holiday shopping just got a whole lot more fabulous-and a whole lot more fun.

Colin Hurley

Armando Mando

Greg Burger

Susan Cole

Kymahni Wear

Sara Divya

Alan Bosco Ocampo

Maureen Spranza

Slime Vendor

Kalie Capadona

Mojgan Saberi

John Sheridan

Julie Feferman

Tom Franco

...and other artists!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-shades-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 29, 2025 4:36PM
