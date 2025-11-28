The Italian workers went on a general strike against the genocide in Gaza and also against militarism. The USB union called for similar action by the ILA and ILWU and speak-outs were held at the ILA and ILWU on 11/28/25 on the same day of the Italian general strike.

On November 28, 2025, dockworkers and other unions and workers in Italy held the third general strike against the genocide of Israel and also against militarism. The US government is pushing for massive military spending in Italy and Europe in preparation for world war.The USB union called for action at the ILA and ILWU on the West Coast to take similar action of blocking all military cargo to Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza and the pogroms going on in the West Bank.Speakers reported that the ILWU leadership along with the ILA and AFL-CIO continue to support the Zionist regime and refuse to even recognize that a genocide is going on.This genocide is directly supported by the US government through billions of dollars and the support of US war machine by the major unions in the United States.Speakers talked about the need for labor action and the role of the ILWU, ILA and AFL-CIO leadership in continuing to support the shipment of weapons and aid to Israel.A speaker from the Italian union USB also spoke directly to the rally to report on their general strike and to urge US workers to join them.Speakers also spoke out against the imminent threat of direct attacks on Venezuela by the Trump government and going back to the Monroe Doctrine.Additional Media:Live Stream From Italian General Strike Against Genocide & Against Militarism28 novembre SCIOPERO GENERALE CONTRO LA FINANZIARIA DI GUERRAItaly USB Union Appeal To US Workers For Action On Palestine Nov 28 & 29USBProduction of Labor Video Project