Palestine International San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Labor & Workers

Support International Labor Boycott of Israel & the Italian General Strike-Speak Out at ILWU HQ

by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 9:09PM
The Italian workers went on a general strike against the genocide in Gaza and also against militarism. The USB union called for similar action by the ILA and ILWU and speak-outs were held at the ILA and ILWU on 11/28/25 on the same day of the Italian general strike.
Supporter Of Stopping The Genocide With Sign At ILWU HQ
original image (4032x3024)
On November 28, 2025, dockworkers and other unions and workers in Italy held the third general strike against the genocide of Israel and also against militarism. The US government is pushing for massive military spending in Italy and Europe in preparation for world war.

The USB union called for action at the ILA and ILWU on the West Coast to take similar action of blocking all military cargo to Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza and the pogroms going on in the West Bank.

Speakers reported that the ILWU leadership along with the ILA and AFL-CIO continue to support the Zionist regime and refuse to even recognize that a genocide is going on.

This genocide is directly supported by the US government through billions of dollars and the support of US war machine by the major unions in the United States.

Speakers talked about the need for labor action and the role of the ILWU, ILA and AFL-CIO leadership in continuing to support the shipment of weapons and aid to Israel.

A speaker from the Italian union USB also spoke directly to the rally to report on their general strike and to urge US workers to join them.

Speakers also spoke out against the imminent threat of direct attacks on Venezuela by the Trump government and going back to the Monroe Doctrine.

Additional Media:

Live Stream From Italian General Strike Against Genocide & Against Militarism
28 novembre SCIOPERO GENERALE CONTRO LA FINANZIARIA DI GUERRA
https://www.youtube.com/live/wzJV9jG2b9c

Italy USB Union Appeal To US Workers For Action On Palestine Nov 28 & 29
https://youtu.be/M9YYFQBzWxE

USB
https://www.usb.it

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE
§Ricardo Ortiz Spoke About The Genocide & Threat Of Attack On Venezuela
by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 9:09PM
sm_img_3245_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Ricardo Ortiz, a labor researcher and Puerto Rican internationalist spoke about the genocide and the threat of a direct attack on Venezuela.
https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE
§General Strike In Italy Was Streamed Live
by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 9:09PM
sm_img_3253.jpg
original image (2546x2108)
The general strike in Italy was streamed live and Roger Waters sang out about the need for unity against the genocide
https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE
§Dr. Frank J. Romano Talked About Being On The Flotilla
by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 9:09PM
sm_img_3242.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dr. Frank J. Romano talked about his participation in the Flotilla and the attack by the Israeli IDF on those trying to break the blockade of Gaza.
https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE
§Strike & Rallies Took Place In Dozens Of Cities In Italy
by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 9:09PM
sm_img_3264.jpg
original image (3251x1568)
There was mass participation by workers and people of Italy as well as the shutdown of docks not only in Italy but Greece, Spain and France. There is growing support to blockade Israel.
https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE
§SJSU Professor Sang Kil Talked About The Attack On Her & Other Critics of Israel
by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 9:09PM
Sang Kil, Professor at SJSU Spoke At The Rally At ILWU International
original image (4032x3024)
Sang Kil, a professor at SJSU spoke at the rally about the retaliation against her and the role of CSU, Newsom and the State to crush all opposition to the genocide and Zionist state accusing them of being anti-semites.
https://youtu.be/TXwyFffB5hE
