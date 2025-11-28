top
East Bay U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

"End The Trade War!" Says Teamster VP John Palmer at the Port of Oakland

by LVP
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 3:11PM
Teamsters International Vice President At Large John Palmer called for an end to the trade war and tariffs at a rally at the Port of Oakland on November 22, 2025
Teamsters At Port Of Oakland Opposing Trade War & Tariffs
original image (3478x2594)
Teamster VP At Large John Palmer at the Port of Oakland on November 22, 2025 joined with
other Teamsters, ILWU and CWA members to demand an end of Trump's trade war.

It has destroyed large number of jobs of truckers, workers in tourism and in food processing.

It is also destroying the economy of Canada and hurting Teamster jobs in Canada.

Additional Media:

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc

Teamsters, The Rise of Fascism, TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k

The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc

Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0

The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU

Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c

The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4

The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM

The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/iOQ51vxSatI
