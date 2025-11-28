From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"End The Trade War!" Says Teamster VP John Palmer at the Port of Oakland
Teamsters International Vice President At Large John Palmer called for an end to the trade war and tariffs at a rally at the Port of Oakland on November 22, 2025
Teamster VP At Large John Palmer at the Port of Oakland on November 22, 2025 joined with
other Teamsters, ILWU and CWA members to demand an end of Trump's trade war.
It has destroyed large number of jobs of truckers, workers in tourism and in food processing.
It is also destroying the economy of Canada and hurting Teamster jobs in Canada.
Additional Media:
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
Teamsters, The Rise of Fascism, TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ
If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c
The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4
The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM
The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
other Teamsters, ILWU and CWA members to demand an end of Trump's trade war.
It has destroyed large number of jobs of truckers, workers in tourism and in food processing.
It is also destroying the economy of Canada and hurting Teamster jobs in Canada.
Additional Media:
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Teamsters, The Fight To Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
Teamsters, The Rise of Fascism, TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k
The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ
If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc
Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0
The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU
Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c
The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4
The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM
The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/iOQ51vxSatI
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network