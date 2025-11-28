Teamsters International Vice President At Large John Palmer called for an end to the trade war and tariffs at a rally at the Port of Oakland on November 22, 2025

Teamster VP At Large John Palmer at the Port of Oakland on November 22, 2025 joined withother Teamsters, ILWU and CWA members to demand an end of Trump's trade war.It has destroyed large number of jobs of truckers, workers in tourism and in food processing.It is also destroying the economy of Canada and hurting Teamster jobs in Canada.