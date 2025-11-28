top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Berkeley Police Chief Withholds Evidence of “ICE” Search of City Camera Data

by Berkeley Copwatch
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 2:06PM
Copwatch Calls for Ban on Mass Surveillance
Berkeley Copwatch illustration of person with binoculars watching police
Berkeley Copwatch has been galvanizing the community to lobby city council members to stop the deployment of FLOCK cameras and to end mass surveillance in Berkeley. Despite multiple assurances from Police Chief Jen Louis to the Berkeley City Council that data collected from FLOCK surveillance cameras would be inaccessible to ICE and CBP, evidence to the contrary has come to light. This deeply troubling development exposes an irony, following the January 2025 rededication of Berkeley as being a “sanctuary city”.

At the meeting of the Police Accountability Board of Nov. 5, 2025, Berkeley Police Department’s (BPD) required internal audit showed that external law enforcement agencies searched Berkeley’s Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) data, using terms such as “ICE” and “CBP” in the search engine’s “reason” field.

In a Nov. 4, 2025 letter from the Chair of the Police Accountability Board, Joshua Cayetano explained, “My understanding is that BPD identified the noncompliant use of Flock ALPR data in July 2025, before its presentation to Council, requesting that the City contract with Flock for its external fixed surveillance cameras. In its materials… BPD did not mention that it had identified a potential policy violation of Policy 1305 or Berkeley’s sanctuary city resolution.”

The evidence suggests that BPD may have intentionally lied in September of 2025 when they promised Berkeley City Council that Flock data collected in Berkeley would never be used for immigration enforcement. In fact, searches had already been conducted and BPD either knew or should have known it. “BPD withheld information from the city council in an effort to advance its own policy objectives. This is a very serious breach of the public trust,” said Avi Simon of Berkeley Copwatch. “This scandal requires deeper investigation by the PAB. The intentional withholding of crucial policy information by A POLICE CHIEF is outrageous. The council has been misled by this chief before and we can only wonder, what else will the chief lie about?”

Council members such as Terry Taplin have introduced proposals calling for expanded surveillance camera networks, longer data retention policies, the introduction of surveillance drones, and encrypted radio channels. Berkeley Copwatch calls on concerned community members to contact their council members and explain to them that “public safety” requires “public trust”.

Demand transparency and accountability! Stop mass surveillance! Make Berkeley a true sanctuary city! Say NO to FLOCK!

Reach Mayor and City Councilmembers at: council [at] berkeleyca.gov

Mayor Ishi: (510) 981-7100
For more information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$290.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code