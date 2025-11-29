top
Peninsula Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Justice Carols at Tesla Takedown

Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto Enter via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.) The Tesla showroom is next to Sephora you can't miss it!
original image (1456x800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wolves/Raging Grannies
Email:
Location Details:
Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
Enter via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.)
The Tesla showroom is next to Sephora you can't miss it!
Photo: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Follow the Wolves on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social‬
Follow the Raging Grannies on instagram @raging_grannies

From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants and singing. This week we sing "justice carols"...seasonal songs with new lyrics, including "Frosty the ICE Man". Lyrics provided!

Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate they're based on Supreme Court ruling. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
We pause as always, to perform in front of the crowd between Macy's and Tiffany's.

This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.

Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.

Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!

You can wear your favorite wig, hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!

Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig). The Raging Grannies are mask activists and always bring extra to share.
For more information: http://www.TheWolves.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 28, 2025 12:26AM
