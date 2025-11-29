From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Justice Carols at Tesla Takedown

Date:

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Wolves/Raging Grannies

Email:

Location Details:

Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto

Enter via Plum Lane (off Sand Hill Rd.)

The Tesla showroom is next to Sephora you can't miss it!



Please credit the photographer

Follow the Wolves on Bluesky @the-wolves.bsky.social‬

Follow the Raging Grannies on instagram @raging_grannies



From Noon to about 1pm we demonstrate in front of the showroom with a lot of chants and singing. This week we sing "justice carols"...seasonal songs with new lyrics, including "Frosty the ICE Man". Lyrics provided!



Then from approximately 1pm we take a loop marching through the mall. Stanford Shopping Center acknowledges our right to demonstrate they're based on Supreme Court ruling. See:

We pause as always, to perform in front of the crowd between Macy's and Tiffany's.



This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to deFUND Musk.



Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome. We have extra signs available.



Please do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies, and many are protesting with us!



You can wear your favorite wig, hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations!



