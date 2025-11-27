From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Free Palestine
Saturday, November 29, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Protest
Palestine Justice Coalition
Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS, Ceasefire, and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid, Genocide.
