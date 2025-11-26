ALF Liberates Every Last Captive Fox From Aeschleman Fox Farm in Roanoke, Illinois by Animal Liberation Press Office

In an anonymous communique received on October 22 by the Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front states they freed approximately 80 captive foxes from Aeschleman Fur Company (1574 County Road 1600 E Roanoke, IL 61561). Many cages were already empty, likely a sign of the declining business, and every last remaining fox was set free.