ALF Liberates Every Last Captive Fox From Aeschleman Fox Farm in Roanoke, Illinois
In an anonymous communique received on October 22 by the Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front states they freed approximately 80 captive foxes from Aeschleman Fur Company (1574 County Road 1600 E Roanoke, IL 61561). Many cages were already empty, likely a sign of the declining business, and every last remaining fox was set free.
The communique reads, in part:
Not even so much as a fence surrounded the barn from which we could already hear the foxes cries of distress. Could they sense we were there? Smell us perhaps, or hear us digging feverishly under the barn's wall? Or maybe they just cried out every night, hoping someone would help them escape this hell they did nothing to deserve.
We hear you!
We are coming!
Finally we had made a hole big enough to slide under the wall and into the barn. It was large with dozens of cages, but whole rows were empty. Had this fur profiteer fallen on hard times, or had they already murdered most of their prisoners by now, late October? We hoped for the former, but the remaining captives were all that mattered now. We set to work making sure they would have more than just one way out. The barn's big sliding door wouldn't budge, but luckily it was made of pliable sheet metal that we were able to bend outward just enough to make a fox-sized hole. On the other end, seeing that the front door had no alarm, we simply opened it and let in the cool night air.
We, the Animal Liberation Front, have promised the foxes and mink of this world for decades now that we would destroy this vile industry. We are far, far behind schedule, and yet it is so close to collapse. We have allowed it to teeter on the edge of the cliff for years, almost as if we are daring it to back away and return to what it was 30 years ago; a golden age of fur that countless activists fought so hard to end. Dear reader, is that something you want to see happen?
-------------
Foxes are genetically wild animals that roam miles every day when living in the wild, but are kept in 10-inch cages on fur farms; their treatment is egregiously cruel and violent. Born in February or March, they are killed by gassing, clubbing or anal electrocution in November, before being skinned, sometimes while still alive, for their fur. The animals liberated this week have a fighting chance at life, whereas they faced a 100 percent death rate if they stayed on the farm.
The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 100 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion. A listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/
----------------------------------------------
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
-------------
----------------------------------------------
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
