SF: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
Date:
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza, 1 The Embarcadero, San Francisco
BAY AREA: ALL OUT ON SATURDAY IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE—ARMS EMBARGO NOW!
🗓️ Saturday Nov 29 @ 12pm
📍Harry Bridges Plaza, SF
On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People this Saturday, we will march in the streets of San Francisco to reject Zionism and the rampant militarism imposed on our homelands, from here on Turtle Island to Palestine. For the last few weeks, Palestinian families in Gaza are being pummeled by heavy rains as their tents flood—with Israel and the U.S. continuing to drop bombs and withhold the supplies and food needed for Gaza to withstand the harsh winter ahead.
Without a people’s arms embargo, the bombs won’t stop, and the conditions being imposed on the Palestinian people won’t end. If the military cargo keeps flowing out of Oakland and other U.S. cities, Israel will carry on with its genocidal, expansionist project in Palestine.
That’s why we take to the streets to make our demands heard by Oakland City Officials: KILLER CARGO OUT OF OAKLAND AIRPORT! Stop the Bay Area’s complicity in the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareapym/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 26, 2025 5:48PM
