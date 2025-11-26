From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Norway General Strike for Palestine on Nov 27 & Statement of Euro Dockers on Nov 28 Action
The workers in Norway will be going on strike on November 27 and November 28th there will be strikes in Europe and solidarity actions at the ILA in New Jersey and ILWU International in San Francisco
November 28th Rally at ILWU International
for a Labor Boycott of US Military Weapons to Israel
Stop The Genocide & US Supported War Crimes
Join the Rally at ILWU International!
Friday November 28, 2025 4PM
1188 Franklin St.
San Francisco
Longshore unions and other workers in Italy have called for a general strike against genocide in Gaza to take place on November 28th and on November 27th workers in Norway will be striking against the genocide. Italian and Spanish workers have set the bar for what true union solidarity with Palestine means carrying out historical strikes that have been able to slow the transfer of weapons to Israel from the ports and awakened an international consciousness among the working class about our power as working people.
The Italian USB trade union federation has also called for US unions including the ILWU and ILA to join the strike on November 28th
They are calling for a global strike to stop all cargo to stop the genocide. Unions in the US have an obligation to stop this genocide. The US government is supporting Israel politically, economically and with weapons to carry out this the genocide in Palestine.
Yet the AFL-CIO and International Longshoremen’s Association, and the International Longshoremen and Warehouse Union’s leadership have kept silent. We call on the ILWU leadership to stand with Palestine and support the labor blockade.
The fascist Trump government is not only supporting genocide but is directly attacking all workers. These attacks: Union busting of all federal workers, denying workers and families basic public services and food, direct attacks at our workplaces by masked gestapo-type forces and the military take-over of our cities have provoked a clear response. AFA CWA president Sara Nelson and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson called for a general strike to stop this fascism.
This fight is connected to Palestine. Both the Democrat and Republican Parties have funded ICE and law enforcement across the country for decades and approved that US officers train with Israel and use Israeli weapons that have been “battle-tested” on Palestinians in crowd control and repression. Israeli surveillance software is being used by the US to track immigrants and activists in the US, just like it has been used to kill over 270 journalists in Gaza in 2 years.
Time is growing short as Trump and his fascists are preparing for martial law and an attack on Venezuela. STOP Military Weapons to Israel! An Injury to One Is An Injury to All!
Endorsed by UPTE Members For Palestine, Disarm Genocide, WorkWeek Radio, Labor For Palestine National Network, United Front Committee For A Labor Party. For More ‘
Info info [at] ufclp.org
National Political Strike for Gaza: Workers in Major Norwegian Cities to Halt Work for Two Hours on Thursday
https://www.conflingo.com/news/2025-11-26/political-strike-for-gaza-workers-in-major-norwegian-cities-to-halt-work-for-two-hours-on-thursday
Nov 25, 2025 at 6:49 PM
On Thursday, workers in Oslo, Bergen, and Trondheim are set to participate in a political strike, pausing their work for two hours to demand that Norway's sovereign wealth fund, commonly known as the oil fund, withdraw its investments from Israel. The strike is being organized by the Oslo branch of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), and public demonstrations are planned in the city centres of the three cities, according to the newspaper Klassekampen.
Ingunn Gjerstad, leader of LO in Oslo, stated that the decision to strike reflects a growing sentiment among workers that stronger action is necessary. She noted that the use of strikes for political purposes is rare, but that many now feel it is the most powerful tool available to express their concerns.
The Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, often referred to as the oil fund, is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds and has previously faced calls to divest from companies linked to various international conflicts. The upcoming strike is part of ongoing debates in Norway regarding the fund's ethical investment policies and the country's response to the situation in Gaza.
Joint declaration from the Second International Meeting of Port Workers' Unions
DOCKERS DON'T WORK FOR WAR!
We proudly and confidently welcome this second meeting, which builds on the first meeting held in Athens on February 28, 2025 and has an even broader range of organisations participating from many different countries.
This meeting has shown us the way forward: port workers and other essential infrastructure workers are uniting to coordinate their struggle and take action against wars, rearmament, monopolies, their governments and the European Union.
We don`t want the ports, our workplaces or ourselves as the workers who load and unload to become a cog in their war machine!
We don`t want to load bombs and war materials to massacre people!
We don`t want governments and the EU to turn the economy into a war machine while privatising docks, reducing wages, and depriving people of healthcare, education, social services, bread, and a dignified life, in order to allocate 850 billion euros to armaments and death-dealing multinationals.
With this declaration, we lay the foundations for a platform for peace and against all imperialist wars, and we confirm that our mission of international coordination is clear.
We demand and insist on:
1. AN IMMEDIATE END TO THE GENOCIDE OF THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE AND TO THE OCCUPATION perpetrated by actual far right Israel’s Government as done from previous ones, Israel is acting as a murderous state that sows death with the open support of the US, NATO and the EU.
2. THE IMMEDIATE OPENING OF HUMANITARIAN AID CORRIDORS FOR THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE, who are currently suffering from hunger due to the ongoing criminal blockade.
3.WE WANT PORTS OF PEACE to strengthen the organisation of the struggle and prevent ports and their essential infrastructure from being used to transport military equipment and troops to any war zone.
4.WE ARE AGAINST THE ENORMOUS REARMAMENT PLAN IMPLEMENTED BY THE EU AND THEIR GOVERNMENTS (Rearm Europe). Funding should be allocated to healthcare, education, salaries, pensions and social spending.
We condemn the squalid plans for the Gaza 'Riviera', as well as the colonisation and appropriation of Palestinian land.
We call for the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, based on UN resolutions, with East Jerusalem as its capital. We also condemn the ban on the Palestinian state delegation speaking at the UN General Assembly.
We will not accept the logic of organisations that remain silent about, or minimise, the crime by talking about Israel's 'right to self-defence', a policy which has led to the deaths of over 65,000 civilians, the vast majority of whom were women and children.
This is a crime; it is genocide! That is why we support, and will continue to support, all initiatives that provide relief to the Palestinian people. This includes initiatives already underway, such as the Global Sumud Flotilla, a major peaceful attempt to break the siege of the Gaza Strip.
Through this joint statement, we, the port workers present in many major Mediterranean and European ports, affirm that we will not be used as cannon fodder in their plans against workers and peoples!
Through this joint statement, we are calling on all port and critical infrastructure unions to organise any kind of coordinated protests, like strike and mobilitation, in a common day to send the message that we, the port and infrastructure workers, will not submit, will not serve their profits and will not become accomplices to their wars.
We urge all port workers' unions to collaborate throughout their respective collective procedures to ensure the organisation and success of the mobilisations.
With courage, determination, and confidence in our cause, we invite all port workers to take matters into their own hands.
There are many of us, we are strong, we can do it and we can win!
FOR A FREE PALESTINE
FOR PEACE AND AGAINST ALL IMPERIALIST WARS -
FOR WORKERS' AND DOCKERS' SOLIDARITY
We dockworkers have common enemies and a common struggle!
For more information: https://disarmgenocide.org
