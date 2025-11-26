top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Labor & Workers

Palestine, Class Struggle, Democrats, Imperialism & Labor With Kshama Sawant

by LVP
Wed, Nov 26, 2025 8:53AM
There will be a general strike in Italy on November 28, 20025 against militarism and also to shutdown all military cargo to Israel. It is being supported in the US by trade unionists and workers who want similar action from the ILA and ILWU on the West Coast. WorkWeek interviews Kshama Sawant of Workers Strike Back who is backing actions in the US to stop the genocide and is also running against Democratic Congressman Adam Smith in the state of Washington. She talks about the strike, the Democrats and US imperialism.
The US supports Israel Which Is Killing Hundreds of Journalists
Italian workers will be having a general strike and dock workers in other countries in Europe
will be stopping all military trade with Israel on November 28, 2025. There will also be rallies
throughout the world for Palestine. WorkWeek interviews Kshama Sawant a leader of
Workers Strike Back and former Seattle City Council socialist. She also discusses the role
of Congressman Adam Smith, the Democratic Party and the growing movement for a general
strike and support for single payer.

This interview was done on 11/24/25.

Additional Info:
Workers Strike Back
https://www.workersstrikeback.org

Produced By
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qaXYIxnfh7c
§Action At ILWU International On November 28 To Call For Labor Boycott Of Israel
by LVP
Wed, Nov 26, 2025 8:53AM
Action At ILWU International To Stop Genocide
original image (612x792)
As part of an international day of action on November 28, 2025 there will be rallies at the ILA in New Jersey and ILWU in San Francisco to demand that longshore workers stop all military cargo to stop the genocide.
https://youtu.be/qaXYIxnfh7c
