Palestine, Class Struggle, Democrats, Imperialism & Labor With Kshama Sawant
There will be a general strike in Italy on November 28, 20025 against militarism and also to shutdown all military cargo to Israel. It is being supported in the US by trade unionists and workers who want similar action from the ILA and ILWU on the West Coast. WorkWeek interviews Kshama Sawant of Workers Strike Back who is backing actions in the US to stop the genocide and is also running against Democratic Congressman Adam Smith in the state of Washington. She talks about the strike, the Democrats and US imperialism.
Italian workers will be having a general strike and dock workers in other countries in Europe
will be stopping all military trade with Israel on November 28, 2025. There will also be rallies
throughout the world for Palestine. WorkWeek interviews Kshama Sawant a leader of
Workers Strike Back and former Seattle City Council socialist. She also discusses the role
of Congressman Adam Smith, the Democratic Party and the growing movement for a general
strike and support for single payer.
This interview was done on 11/24/25.
Additional Info:
Workers Strike Back
https://www.workersstrikeback.org
Produced By
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qaXYIxnfh7c
