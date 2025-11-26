Palestine, Class Struggle, Democrats, Imperialism & Labor With Kshama Sawant by LVP

There will be a general strike in Italy on November 28, 20025 against militarism and also to shutdown all military cargo to Israel. It is being supported in the US by trade unionists and workers who want similar action from the ILA and ILWU on the West Coast. WorkWeek interviews Kshama Sawant of Workers Strike Back who is backing actions in the US to stop the genocide and is also running against Democratic Congressman Adam Smith in the state of Washington. She talks about the strike, the Democrats and US imperialism.