Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans
Date:
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Starting point - Seabreeze Parking Lot, 598 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Join Hikers for Palestine on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 1pm for an easy and restorative walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail. We’ll meet at the Seabreeze parking lot at the entrance to the Berkeley Marina (598 University Ave) and walk to the Albany Bulb. The route is a flat, approximately 4-mile out-and-back trail with a mix of paved and unpaved sections. Once we reach the Albany Bulb, we’ll explore its network of rugged, unmaintained dirt paths. This reclaimed landfill has become a unique outdoor art space, filled with shoreline trails, found-object sculptures, colorful murals, and sweeping Bay views. With time for walking, wandering, and enjoying the artwork, the outing will take about 2.5 to 3 hours at a relaxed pace.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.
Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
We look forward to walking together in solidarity and community.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 26, 2025 1:08AM
