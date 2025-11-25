From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay/Bicoastal Blue Bottle Baristas Need Strike Support
Bicoastal Blue Bottle baristas will be going out on a ULP strike on 11/26 and need support.
East Bay BBIU Strike Support
As bicoastal Blue Bottle baristas are seeking to start a ULP strike on Wednesday (11/26), we need our beloved East Bay supporters and community members to show up and help us in various ways.
Please select the ways in which you'll be able to help below.
Important Links (please share):
* Strike Fund: http://tinyurl.com/bbiu-strike
* Boycott Pledge: http://bit.ly/nocontractnocustomers
* East Bay Solidarity Chat: https://tinyurl.com/EastbaySolidarityChat
If you have any additional thoughts, questions, comments, or ideas that you'd like to share with us, please do so below. See y'all soon!
As bicoastal Blue Bottle baristas are seeking to start a ULP strike on Wednesday (11/26), we need our beloved East Bay supporters and community members to show up and help us in various ways.
Please select the ways in which you'll be able to help below.
Important Links (please share):
* Strike Fund: http://tinyurl.com/bbiu-strike
* Boycott Pledge: http://bit.ly/nocontractnocustomers
* East Bay Solidarity Chat: https://tinyurl.com/EastbaySolidarityChat
If you have any additional thoughts, questions, comments, or ideas that you'd like to share with us, please do so below. See y'all soon!
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Background
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:55PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network