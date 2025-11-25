top
East Bay U.S. Labor & Workers

East Bay/Bicoastal Blue Bottle Baristas Need Strike Support

by report
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:38PM
Bicoastal Blue Bottle baristas will be going out on a ULP strike on 11/26 and need support.
original image (1170x780)
East Bay BBIU Strike Support

As bicoastal Blue Bottle baristas are seeking to start a ULP strike on Wednesday (11/26), we need our beloved East Bay supporters and community members to show up and help us in various ways.

Please select the ways in which you'll be able to help below.

Important Links (please share):

* Strike Fund: http://tinyurl.com/bbiu-strike
* Boycott Pledge: http://bit.ly/nocontractnocustomers
* East Bay Solidarity Chat: https://tinyurl.com/EastbaySolidarityChat

If you have any additional thoughts, questions, comments, or ideas that you'd like to share with us, please do so below. See y'all soon!

For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
§Flyer
by via BBIU
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 9:07PM
sm_bbiu-1.jpg
original image (750x938)
https://www.instagram.com/bbiunion/
§Flyer
by via BBIU
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 9:08PM
sm_bbiu-2.jpg
original image (750x938)
https://www.instagram.com/bbiunion/
Background
via BBIU
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:55PM
