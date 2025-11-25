From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All We Carry -- A feature documentary from the Immigrant Voices Film Series
Date:
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, California.
The Immigrant Voices Film Series continues at La Peña Cultural Center on December 16, 2025, with All We Carry, a feature documentary by Cady Voge.
All We Carry follows a young family’s extraordinary journey as they flee persecution from narcotraffickers in Honduras and endure months in US detention. Upon their release, a Seattle synagogue sponsors the family while they await the final decision on their asylum case. Over three years, the family navigates countless life-altering and every-day moments in which memory, joy, and grief collide.
Admission is $10-$25 sliding scale. Screening begins at 7:30pm. For tickets, go to https://lapena.org/event/immigrant-voices-film-series/
This event is a benefit for the Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigration Committee, whose members are involved in many different aspects of immigration justice work, including political advocacy, accompaniment and housing, resource sharing, and education.
For more information: https://lapena.org/event/immigrant-voices-...
