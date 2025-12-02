From the Open-Publishing Calendar
RCNV Tree of Hope Celebration
Date:
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Be part of something beautiful! You're invited to RCNV's inaugural Tree of Hope Celebration.
Inspired by the global tradition of the World Tree of Hope, we're creating our own symbol of unity and shared dreams. Join us to fold origami cranes, share your wishes for the future, and add them to our Beloved Community's tree.
This is a 'people's tree,' where every fold carries a wish and every crane adds to a collective vision for tomorrow. Let's weave our hopes together and create a stunning symbol of our community's spirit.
We encourage you to invite your friends and family to share in this moment of hope and connection.
https://rcnv.org/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rcnv-tree-of-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 25, 2025 10:55AM
