From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
EDC Opposes Trump Administration’s Plan to Open up Santa Barbara Channel to New Oil Drilling
Santa Barbara, CA , November 20, 2025 – Today, the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) announced its strong opposition to the U.S. Department of Interior’s newly released Oil and Gas Leasing Draft Proposed Program (“the Draft Program”) that includes federal waters off the entire West Coast including fragile regions such as the Santa Barbara Channel.
This plan threatens California’s coastal resources, local economies, wildlife, commercial and recreational fishing, and the well-being of our communities. This is the first time the federal government has opened the California coast to new lease sales since 1984, when Ronald Reagan was president.
The Draft Program includes 34 lease sales in 21 of the 27 Outer Continental Shelf Planning Areas—amounting to roughly 1.27 billion acres. Of those, 6 lease sales would occur in the Pacific, with 3 of them in the Southern California Planning Area in 2027, 2029 and 2030.
“New leasing means new drilling and the near-inevitability of new oil spills along beaches and in communities that have been repeatedly devastated by past oil catastrophes. In Santa Barbara we know first-hand the danger of offshore oil drilling. The catastrophic 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill and the 2015 Plains Oil Spill proved that there is no way to drill for oil without causing devastating impacts to our coastal environment, tourism and recreation, and economy. The risk is unacceptable,” said Maggie Hall, Deputy Chief Counsel at the Environmental Defense Center.
The California Current upwelling system is one of the top five most biodiverse and rich marine ecosystems in the world, providing a high level of unparalleled productivity that supports fisheries, tourism, and livelihoods. This region includes the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, as well as federal and state Marine Protected Areas. This area is also an important migratory route and feeding area for endangered blue, humpback, and fin whales, which are vulnerable to oil and gas drilling activities, ship strikes, seismic surveys, and oil spills.
California coastal communities rely heavily on these incredible resources to support our local economies. California’s coastal economy is heavily dependent on tourism, recreation, and fishing. In 2019, ocean related tourism and recreation contributed $28 billion to California’s GDP, which grew from $19.5 billion in 2016.
Studies from the Ocean Protection Council found that the most frequently reported coastal activity is “sightseeing” specifically along scenic highways, bringing in revenue to coastal cities not tied to ocean centered businesses. The administration’s plan for new offshore oil and gas development puts these valuable industries at risk, as seen when the 2015 Plains Oil Spill closed fishing grounds and damaged the region’s tourism businesses.
The plan has already been met with significant bipartisan opposition. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Congressman Salud Carbajal joined a bicameral letter signed by more than 100 lawmakers demanding President Trump and Secretary of the Interior cease any plans to open new offshore oil and gas leases in federal waters. As stated in the letter, “Our coastal communities, fishermen, small business owners, Tribal Nations, tourism operators, and families cannot be sacrificed in the name of short-term drilling booms,” concluded the lawmakers. “Opening new offshore lease areas while cancelling clean energy progress is potentially illegal, a failure of leadership, and a dereliction of the public trust.”
###
The Environmental Defense Center defends nature and advances environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action. Since 1977, EDC has represented more than 140 nonprofit, community-based organizations to protect the Central Coast and the Earth’s climate. EDC is funded through private donations, receiving no government assistance. More at: http://www.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org.
https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/programs_press_type/parent-room/nvironmental-defense-center-opposes-trump-administrations-plan-to-open-up-santa-barbara-channel-to-new-oil-drilling/
The Draft Program includes 34 lease sales in 21 of the 27 Outer Continental Shelf Planning Areas—amounting to roughly 1.27 billion acres. Of those, 6 lease sales would occur in the Pacific, with 3 of them in the Southern California Planning Area in 2027, 2029 and 2030.
“New leasing means new drilling and the near-inevitability of new oil spills along beaches and in communities that have been repeatedly devastated by past oil catastrophes. In Santa Barbara we know first-hand the danger of offshore oil drilling. The catastrophic 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill and the 2015 Plains Oil Spill proved that there is no way to drill for oil without causing devastating impacts to our coastal environment, tourism and recreation, and economy. The risk is unacceptable,” said Maggie Hall, Deputy Chief Counsel at the Environmental Defense Center.
The California Current upwelling system is one of the top five most biodiverse and rich marine ecosystems in the world, providing a high level of unparalleled productivity that supports fisheries, tourism, and livelihoods. This region includes the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, as well as federal and state Marine Protected Areas. This area is also an important migratory route and feeding area for endangered blue, humpback, and fin whales, which are vulnerable to oil and gas drilling activities, ship strikes, seismic surveys, and oil spills.
California coastal communities rely heavily on these incredible resources to support our local economies. California’s coastal economy is heavily dependent on tourism, recreation, and fishing. In 2019, ocean related tourism and recreation contributed $28 billion to California’s GDP, which grew from $19.5 billion in 2016.
Studies from the Ocean Protection Council found that the most frequently reported coastal activity is “sightseeing” specifically along scenic highways, bringing in revenue to coastal cities not tied to ocean centered businesses. The administration’s plan for new offshore oil and gas development puts these valuable industries at risk, as seen when the 2015 Plains Oil Spill closed fishing grounds and damaged the region’s tourism businesses.
The plan has already been met with significant bipartisan opposition. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Congressman Salud Carbajal joined a bicameral letter signed by more than 100 lawmakers demanding President Trump and Secretary of the Interior cease any plans to open new offshore oil and gas leases in federal waters. As stated in the letter, “Our coastal communities, fishermen, small business owners, Tribal Nations, tourism operators, and families cannot be sacrificed in the name of short-term drilling booms,” concluded the lawmakers. “Opening new offshore lease areas while cancelling clean energy progress is potentially illegal, a failure of leadership, and a dereliction of the public trust.”
###
The Environmental Defense Center defends nature and advances environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action. Since 1977, EDC has represented more than 140 nonprofit, community-based organizations to protect the Central Coast and the Earth’s climate. EDC is funded through private donations, receiving no government assistance. More at: http://www.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org.
https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/programs_press_type/parent-room/nvironmental-defense-center-opposes-trump-administrations-plan-to-open-up-santa-barbara-channel-to-new-oil-drilling/
For more information: https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network