EDC Opposes Trump Administration's Plan to Open up Santa Barbara Channel to New Oil Drilling

Santa Barbara, CA , November 20, 2025 – Today, the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) announced its strong opposition to the U.S. Department of Interior’s newly released Oil and Gas Leasing Draft Proposed Program (“the Draft Program”) that includes federal waters off the entire West Coast including fragile regions such as the Santa Barbara Channel.