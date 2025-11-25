top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Teamsters, the Fight to Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT

by LVP
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:02AM
The issues facing Teamsters and all workers was held in San Francisco on 11/22/25. Teamsters spoke about attacks that they face on the job and the need for a democratic union with transparency that mobilizes not only Teamsters but the entire working class. It followed a labor community rally at the Port of Oakland with ILWU and Teamsters protesting the tariffs and trade war agenda of the government.
IBT VP At Large John Palmer Speaking At the Teamster Panel
original image (3520x1980)
The struggles in the Teamsters are important not just to Teamsters but all workers in the United States. It is an important union for over 1.2 million workers in transportation, tourism, public education, construction and healthcare. It is also fighting to organize Amazon and dealing with AI and robotics that is threatening the jobs of hundreds of thousands.

Teamsters talk about the struggle to defend workers and the fight for democracy and membership participation and control. The IBT president Sean O'Brien has also helped support the fascist Trump government which is union busting all Federal workers, destroying the NLRB, OSHA and healthcare in the US.

A panel was held on 11/22/25 of Teamsters to discuss these issues. It included:
John Palmer, International Vice President At Large
Marianna M. Battiste, IBT 2010 UCD Labor Advocate & Organizer
Barry Anderson, IBT 856 Steward
Laura Newman, IBT 2010 Trustee UCLA

It was sponsored by WorkWeek.

Additional Media:

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters, The Rise of Fascism, TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

TDU Inviting Trump Supporter IBT Pres Sean O'Brien To TDU Convention In Chicago For Endorsement
https://youtu.be/Vvg2P52Ub0k

The Fight Against Racism, The UPS Contract &Trump With IBT162 UPS Retired Teamster Howard Williamson
https://youtu.be/Wr34fChDkPQ

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Unions & Democracy
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

Who’s Afraid of Teamsters Mobilize? Apparently, Teamsters for a Democratic Union are.
https://joeallen-60224.medium.com/whos-afraid-of-teamsters-mobilize-bd535f76bbcc

Nightmare In Chicago: Trump's Fascist ICE Military Raids, Terror & Occupation In Chicago
https://youtu.be/CKDVgNiZ2f0

The War On Workers & Trump Shuts NLRB: Is It Time For A General Strike With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/bEUbezHUnbU

Trump A “known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer
https://youtu.be/WHel-KHg38k

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed Pres Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

No Meeting With "Insurrectionist" Says IBT Vice President John Palmer After Order From Pres. O’Brien
https://youtu.be/CRojgiotU2c

The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4

The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM

The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os

UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA

Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4

A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/

Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU

Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
§IBT 2010 Marianna Battiste Being Interviewed By ABC KGO At Teamster Meeting
by LVP
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:02AM
IBT 2010 UCD Leader Being Interviewed By ABC KGO
original image (4032x3024)
At a panel on the struggle in the Teamsters union and issues facing the members ABC KGO interviewed IBT 2010 UCD leader Marianna Battiste who was one of the speakers at the meeting.
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
§Teamsters At Port Of Oakland Rally Against Tariffs and Trade War
by LVP
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:02AM
Teamsters At Port Of Oakland Rally Against Tariffs and Trade War
original image (3557x2302)
Teamsters including IBT VP at large John Palmer, Marianna M. Battiste, IBT 2010 UCD and IBT 2010 Trustee Laura Newman spoke at the Port of Oakland labor community rally against the tariffs and trade war. They join ILWU members who spoke out as well against the trade war.
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
§IBT 856 Steward Barry Anderson Spoke At Teamsters Panel
by LVP
Tue, Nov 25, 2025 8:02AM
sm_ibt_panel_barry_anderson_speaking_11-22-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
IBT 856 Steward Barry Anderson spoke at the Teamster panel on issues facing the Teamsters and the dangers of fascism.
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
