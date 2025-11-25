From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Teamsters, the Fight to Organize Amazon, AI, & the Struggle Against Fascism in the IBT
The issues facing Teamsters and all workers was held in San Francisco on 11/22/25. Teamsters spoke about attacks that they face on the job and the need for a democratic union with transparency that mobilizes not only Teamsters but the entire working class. It followed a labor community rally at the Port of Oakland with ILWU and Teamsters protesting the tariffs and trade war agenda of the government.
The struggles in the Teamsters are important not just to Teamsters but all workers in the United States. It is an important union for over 1.2 million workers in transportation, tourism, public education, construction and healthcare. It is also fighting to organize Amazon and dealing with AI and robotics that is threatening the jobs of hundreds of thousands.
Teamsters talk about the struggle to defend workers and the fight for democracy and membership participation and control. The IBT president Sean O'Brien has also helped support the fascist Trump government which is union busting all Federal workers, destroying the NLRB, OSHA and healthcare in the US.
A panel was held on 11/22/25 of Teamsters to discuss these issues. It included:
John Palmer, International Vice President At Large
Marianna M. Battiste, IBT 2010 UCD Labor Advocate & Organizer
Barry Anderson, IBT 856 Steward
Laura Newman, IBT 2010 Trustee UCLA
It was sponsored by WorkWeek.
https://youtu.be/PMBX19lr3mc
