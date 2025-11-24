As part of a global day of action for Palestine on November 29, 2025 there will be a rally at Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall On Saturday November 29, 2025 at 12:00 noon pm.It is sponsored by Disarm Genocide, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek,Emergency Response: Stop the Genocide in Gaza Global Day Of Action On November 29Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed many tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and caused incalculable devastation. Palestinians in Gaza are facing imminent famine. Yet the British government continues to arm Israel.Over the past months, PSC has been leading massive demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people.As Israel’s genocidal assault continues, we can’t stop now. We must keep taking action until Palestinians achieve freedom.This page provides our key updates, and ways you can support the Palestinian people at this time.March For Palestine On November 29, 2025palestinesolidarityuk1w🚨 Next March for Palestine⏰Saturday 29 November, 12PM📍 Park Lane to WhitehallOn the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Saturday 29 November, we will be marching again to demand an end to Israeli occupation and apartheid. As our Director Ben Jamal says, it is more important than ever that we continue to stand with the Palestinian people.