From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Join International Day of Action for Palestine & Labor Actions Globally
Date:
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Disarm Genocide
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza
In front of Oakland City Hall
In front of Oakland City Hall
As part of a global day of action for Palestine on November 29, 2025 there will be a rally at Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall On Saturday November 29, 2025 at 12:00 noon pm.
It is sponsored by Disarm Genocide, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek,
Emergency Response: Stop the Genocide in Gaza Global Day Of Action On November 29
https://palestinecampaign.org/emergency-response-2023/
Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed many tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and caused incalculable devastation. Palestinians in Gaza are facing imminent famine. Yet the British government continues to arm Israel.
Over the past months, PSC has been leading massive demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people.
As Israel’s genocidal assault continues, we can’t stop now. We must keep taking action until Palestinians achieve freedom.
This page provides our key updates, and ways you can support the Palestinian people at this time.
March For Palestine On November 29, 2025
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ_ypdHiGEt/
palestinesolidarityuk
1w
🚨 Next March for Palestine
⏰Saturday 29 November, 12PM
📍 Park Lane to Whitehall
On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Saturday 29 November, we will be marching again to demand an end to Israeli occupation and apartheid. As our Director Ben Jamal says, it is more important than ever that we continue to stand with the Palestinian people.
It is sponsored by Disarm Genocide, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek,
Emergency Response: Stop the Genocide in Gaza Global Day Of Action On November 29
https://palestinecampaign.org/emergency-response-2023/
Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed many tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and caused incalculable devastation. Palestinians in Gaza are facing imminent famine. Yet the British government continues to arm Israel.
Over the past months, PSC has been leading massive demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people.
As Israel’s genocidal assault continues, we can’t stop now. We must keep taking action until Palestinians achieve freedom.
This page provides our key updates, and ways you can support the Palestinian people at this time.
March For Palestine On November 29, 2025
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ_ypdHiGEt/
palestinesolidarityuk
1w
🚨 Next March for Palestine
⏰Saturday 29 November, 12PM
📍 Park Lane to Whitehall
On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Saturday 29 November, we will be marching again to demand an end to Israeli occupation and apartheid. As our Director Ben Jamal says, it is more important than ever that we continue to stand with the Palestinian people.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 24, 2025 12:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network