top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/29/2025
Palestine East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Join International Day of Action for Palestine & Labor Actions Globally

Oscar Grant Plaza In front of Oakland City Hall
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Disarm Genocide
Location Details:
Oscar Grant Plaza
In front of Oakland City Hall
As part of a global day of action for Palestine on November 29, 2025 there will be a rally at Oscar Grant Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall On Saturday November 29, 2025 at 12:00 noon pm.

It is sponsored by Disarm Genocide, UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek,

Emergency Response: Stop the Genocide in Gaza Global Day Of Action On November 29
https://palestinecampaign.org/emergency-response-2023/

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed many tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and caused incalculable devastation. Palestinians in Gaza are facing imminent famine. Yet the British government continues to arm Israel.

Over the past months, PSC has been leading massive demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

As Israel’s genocidal assault continues, we can’t stop now. We must keep taking action until Palestinians achieve freedom.

This page provides our key updates, and ways you can support the Palestinian people at this time.


March For Palestine On November 29, 2025
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ_ypdHiGEt/
palestinesolidarityuk


1w
🚨 Next March for Palestine
⏰Saturday 29 November, 12PM
📍 Park Lane to Whitehall

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Saturday 29 November, we will be marching again to demand an end to Israeli occupation and apartheid. As our Director Ben Jamal says, it is more important than ever that we continue to stand with the Palestinian people.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 24, 2025 12:36PM
§Labor Is Organizing Globally For Palestine-We Need Labor Action In US
by Disarm Genocide
Mon, Nov 24, 2025 12:36PM
sm_uk_labor_palestine.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
Labor is taking action globally to stop all military equipment to Israel. On November 28 there will be a general strike in Italy to stop the transfer of military cargo to Israel and we need similar action in the US
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code