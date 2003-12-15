top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S.

Online Film Salon: "A Deafening Silence? US Church Leadership in the Face of Genocide"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-December2025

Christian Faith leaders were pivotal in the civil rights movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, and the boycotts that ended apartheid in South Africa. And yet – after more than 77 years of harsh military occupation, Palestinian home demolitions and forced removal in the West Bank, and 18 years of a blockade culminating Israel’s carpet bombing, starvation and genocide in Gaza – many U.S. faith leaders seem largely silent. Why? What is the explanation? Does their faith not ask them to speak out? Where do U.S. Christian denominations stand? How can concerned congregants empower their leaders to speak up? Let's talk.

Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:

- Jonathan Brenneman: Co-founder of Christians for a Free Palestine; Palestinian American Christian
- Rev. Dr. Allison Tanner: National Coordinator, Apartheid-Free Initiative; Baptist Pastor of Public Witness
- Rev. Dr. Don Wagner : Author, Presbyterian Minister, former National Program Director at FOSNA
- Rev. Frederick D. Haynes, III (Guest): Senior Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas
- Rev. Jeff Wright (Guest): Pastor (Ret.), Volunteer, Kairos Palestine; leads tours to Palestine-Israel

Our moderator will be Rev. Addie Domske - National Field Organizer, Friends of Sabeel North America.

Watch the Trailer at: https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-Trailer-December2025
For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 24, 2025 11:24AM
