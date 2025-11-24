Ed Ketchum Assumes Role as Chairman of Amah Mutsun Tribal Band by Santa Cruz News

Valentin Lopez has retired as Tribal Chair of the Amaha Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB). According to a press release from the Amah Mutsun Land Trust (AMLT), Vice-Chair and Tribal Historian Ed Ketchum will now step into the role of Chairman. "It has been a great honor to work with and learn from former Chairman Lopez," said AMLT Executive Director Noelle Chambers. "We look forward to continuing his work to restore our relationships with one another and with Mother Earth under the guidance and leadership of Chairman Ketchum." (Photo: Ed Ketchum with Noelle Chambers.)