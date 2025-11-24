top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas California Santa Cruz Indymedia South Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Ed Ketchum Assumes Role as Chairman of Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

by Santa Cruz News
Mon, Nov 24, 2025 10:33AM
Valentin Lopez has retired as Tribal Chair of the Amaha Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB). According to a press release from the Amah Mutsun Land Trust (AMLT), Vice-Chair and Tribal Historian Ed Ketchum will now step into the role of Chairman. "It has been a great honor to work with and learn from former Chairman Lopez," said AMLT Executive Director Noelle Chambers. "We look forward to continuing his work to restore our relationships with one another and with Mother Earth under the guidance and leadership of Chairman Ketchum." (Photo: Ed Ketchum with Noelle Chambers.)
Valentin Lopez has retired as Tribal Chair of the Amaha Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB). According to a press release from the Amah Mutsun Land...
original image (1440x1440)
Full text of the press release:

Amah Mutsun Land Trust Leadership Transition Announcement

Dear friends,

Over the past decade, Amah Mutsun Land Trust has established strong roots in our region under the leadership of longtime Amah Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB) Chairman, Valentin Lopez.

Effective this month, Valentin has stepped down from his leadership roles as Tribal Chair and AMLT Board President. Former Chairman Lopez is not stepping away, but forward into a new chapter. While he will continue to provide guidance to the Tribe and AMLT, he will now be able to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Ed Ketchum has now stepped into a new role as AMTB Chairman. Chairman Ketchum has been a member of the Tribal Council since 1992, most recently as Vice-Chair and Tribal Historian. Ed has served on the Amah Mutsun Board of Directors since our founding, and we are grateful for all that he will bring to this new role and relationship.

We look forward to working closely with Tribal Council and AMLT’s Board of Directors to ensure that the significant progress made during AMLT’s first decade not only continues, but is built upon and expanded with new perspectives and opportunities.

It has been a great honor to work with and learn from former Chairman Lopez. We look forward to continuing his work to restore our relationships with one another and with Mother Earth under the guidance and leadership of Chairman Ketchum.

Sincerely,

Noelle Chambers
Executive Director, Amah Mutsun Land Trust


For more information

Amah Mutsun Land Trust: https://amahmutsunlandtrust.org/

Amah Mutsun Tribal Band: https://amahmutsun.org/
§Valentin Lopez
by Santa Cruz News
Mon, Nov 24, 2025 10:33AM
sm_valentin_lopez_chairman_amah_mutsun_tribal_band.jpg
original image (2000x750)
§Press Release
by Santa Cruz News
Mon, Nov 24, 2025 10:33AM
statement__amlt_leadership_transition.docx.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (538.1KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code