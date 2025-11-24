From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ed Ketchum Assumes Role as Chairman of Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Valentin Lopez has retired as Tribal Chair of the Amaha Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB). According to a press release from the Amah Mutsun Land Trust (AMLT), Vice-Chair and Tribal Historian Ed Ketchum will now step into the role of Chairman. "It has been a great honor to work with and learn from former Chairman Lopez," said AMLT Executive Director Noelle Chambers. "We look forward to continuing his work to restore our relationships with one another and with Mother Earth under the guidance and leadership of Chairman Ketchum." (Photo: Ed Ketchum with Noelle Chambers.)
Full text of the press release:
Amah Mutsun Land Trust Leadership Transition Announcement
Dear friends,
Over the past decade, Amah Mutsun Land Trust has established strong roots in our region under the leadership of longtime Amah Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB) Chairman, Valentin Lopez.
Effective this month, Valentin has stepped down from his leadership roles as Tribal Chair and AMLT Board President. Former Chairman Lopez is not stepping away, but forward into a new chapter. While he will continue to provide guidance to the Tribe and AMLT, he will now be able to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
Ed Ketchum has now stepped into a new role as AMTB Chairman. Chairman Ketchum has been a member of the Tribal Council since 1992, most recently as Vice-Chair and Tribal Historian. Ed has served on the Amah Mutsun Board of Directors since our founding, and we are grateful for all that he will bring to this new role and relationship.
We look forward to working closely with Tribal Council and AMLT’s Board of Directors to ensure that the significant progress made during AMLT’s first decade not only continues, but is built upon and expanded with new perspectives and opportunities.
It has been a great honor to work with and learn from former Chairman Lopez. We look forward to continuing his work to restore our relationships with one another and with Mother Earth under the guidance and leadership of Chairman Ketchum.
Sincerely,
Noelle Chambers
Executive Director, Amah Mutsun Land Trust
For more information
Amah Mutsun Land Trust: https://amahmutsunlandtrust.org/
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band: https://amahmutsun.org/
