Holiday Bazaar and Open House
Date:
Sunday, December 07, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA 93955
Join us for a festive Holiday Bazaar and Open House where you can enjoy holiday cheer, live music, refreshments, and a great selection of bazaar items at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, located at 1364 Fremont Ave. in Seaside.
Browse the bazaar tables for a variety of unique gift items, baked goods, vintage jewelry, ceramics, art pieces, and more to purchase.
This free event is co-sponsored by WILPF Monterey County Branch, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers), and Veterans For Peace Chapter 46.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-bazaa...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 23, 2025 7:35PM
