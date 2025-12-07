Holiday Bazaar and Open House

Date:

Sunday, December 07, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-899-7322

Location Details:

Monterey Peace and Justice Center

1364 Fremont Blvd.

Seaside, CA 93955

Join us for a festive Holiday Bazaar and Open House where you can enjoy holiday cheer, live music, refreshments, and a great selection of bazaar items at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, located at 1364 Fremont Ave. in Seaside.



Browse the bazaar tables for a variety of unique gift items, baked goods, vintage jewelry, ceramics, art pieces, and more to purchase.



This free event is co-sponsored by WILPF Monterey County Branch, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers), and Veterans For Peace Chapter 46.