Love in the Time of Intifada: A Fundraiser for Gaza Students
Date:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Pal2Eire
Location Details:
The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705
Love in the Time of Intifada: A Fundraiser for Gaza Students
Activist Speed Dating (for love, friendship, and community!)
📍 The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705
🗓️ Saturday, December 13th
🕐 1:00–4:00pm
✨ All genders, orientations, and ages (18+) welcome!
Steadfast Palestinian solidarity shouldn’t be isolating. Let’s build community, strengthen our networks, and energize the movement! Join us to expand your activist circle and connect with like-minded people committed to the liberation of Palestine and challenging systems of oppression worldwide.
Dabke lessons to follow!
Minimum donation: $25
All proceeds go directly toward supporting the evacuation of students from Gaza to Ireland through Pal2Éire, helping them reach safety and continue their university studies.
The first group of determined scholars has already overcome immense challenges to begin their education in Ireland, and your support will help others follow in their footsteps.
Space is limited; get your presale tickets at https://thestarryplough.com/event/love-in-the-time-of-intifada/the-starry-plough-pub/california/
A limited number of sliding-scale tickets are available for those unable to afford the $25 ticket price. To request a reduced-price ticket, please email pal2eire [at] gmail.com by 12/11/25.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 23, 2025 5:47PM
