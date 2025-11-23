Public spending by Marc Batko

Trump and Musk were certainly wrecking balls or Reverse Robin Hoods, dismissing 400K federal workers in February, ending USAID that distributed $35 billion in food and medical aid and employed 10,000 in 2024, closing the Department of Education, and shriveling after school programs, the IRS, the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Housing, Health & Human Services and the EPA!

Public spending, infrastructure, survival of the poor and survival of the middle class, jobs dystopia, housing dystopia, tax havens, the tax avoidance industry, state failure, market failure, neoliberalism, and exploding inequality are the elephants in the room.



The state serves capital and made itself poor by giving trillions to Wall Street banks. In our economy of indebtedness and enrichment, the state runs away from feeding, housing and healing its citizens. Corporations run away from paying fair taxes as though education, maintaining roads and public functions were not their responsibility!



Bad economic theory leads to bad economic policy, rebel economist Steven Keen explains. A country without deficits is a country without a future! Deficits do not curb private investment and do not cause low economic growth! On YouTube, we learn from David Pakman that the supply of labor falls when a draconian immigration policy scares harvesters from working on the fields and the demand for labor falls when taxing the world and AI cost-cutting cause plant closures and devastated communities from Ohio and Pennsylvania to Texas and California!



The Big Ugly bill is Trump's war on migrants and the poor. Food banks and school lunch programs lost $1 billion in 2025. Pell grants were cut enormously along with medical research, Medicaid assistance for 40 million poor, Meals on Wheels, Head Start, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, rural hospitals, community financial assistance, and FEMA.



Security comes when our language is convivial, when democrats are not called "crazed lunatics" and leftists are not dehumanized as "terrorists" or "vermin." Anti-militarism,dialog, compromise, and cooperation must be learned after the last 80 years of scapegoating, endless wars, regime changes, colonialism, and imperialism! The uni-polar world becomes the shared multi-polar world!



China could be respected and praised for bringing 800 million out of extreme poverty and for its technological expertise seen in smart phones, high-speed trains, electric cars, flying cars and computers. According to Professor Jeffrey Sachs, China has not invaded another country in 2200 years. Existence means co-existence from a Confucian perspective!