East Bay Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Kill Tariffs, Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs/Trade War at Port of Oakland

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 9:06AM
Teamsters and ILWU members as well as other trade unionists and community members rallied at the Port of Oakland to protest the tariffs, trade war and sanctions. It was the first rally in the United States by labor to oppose the tariffs which are destroying jobs and crushing the lives of workers in the United States and throughout the world.
First United Action By Teamster & ILWU Member Against Trade War
original image (1464x596)
Teamsters members and leaders as well as ILWU members and other trade unionists rallied at the Port of Oakland to protest the tariffs, trade war and sanctions imposed by the government on other countries and working people around the world.

Teamster International Vice President at large John Palmer spoke about the threat that the tariffs are to the lives of working people who can't afford food and housing.

The rally took place on November 22, 2025 and was followed later in the day by a panel on the threat of fascism and the role of the Sean O'Brien leadership and his supporters in supporting the fascist Trump and his tactics of trade war, ICE raids and massive union busting against 750,000 Federal workers.

Teamsters from IBT Local 2010 representing the UC and CSU workers also talked about the attack on their conditions and the need to unite all workers against these attacks.

The threat of a collapse of the world economy is growing as the trade war is leading to conditions similar to the 1930's when the depression took place.

The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

For More Info:
http://www.ufclp.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
§Teamster Vice President At Large John Palmer Opposed Tariffs & Trade War
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 9:06AM
sm_port_of_oakland_palmer_john_with_teamsters_.jpg
original image (3557x2302)
Teamster vice president at large John Palmer spoke at the Port of Oakland with other Teamsters against the tariff and trade war that is destroying jobs and the conditions of workers throughout the US. The trade war is being supported by IBT president Sean O'Brien
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
§ILWU Local 10 Member Joel Schor Spoke About The Effect Of Trade War
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 9:06AM
ILWU Local 10 Longshore Worker Joel Schor Spoke About Attacks By Trump
original image (2673x1520)
ILWU Local 10 member Joel Schor talked about the effect of trade war and the racist attacks on immigrants and LBGTQ people by the Trump government.
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
§Teamsters Attending Rally Against Trade War
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 9:06AM
Teamsters Joined Rally Against Trade War At Port Of Oakland
original image (3354x2199)
Teamsters in trucking, tourism, trade, construction and food processing are facing increasingly serious attacks on their jobs as a result of the tariffs and trade war.
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
§Teamster 2010 UC Leader Battiste Marianna Called For Workers To Unify & Fight Back
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 9:06AM
sm_oakland_port_protest_battiste_marianna.jpg
original image (1815x1977)
Teamster 2020 UC Davis leader Battiste Marianna talked about the need for unity of all workers at UC and throughout the country and unions that mobilize their members to defend them.
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Statement Of IBT VP At Large John Palmer On Trade War and Tariffs
John Palmer IBT VP At Large
Mon, Nov 24, 2025 9:21AM
