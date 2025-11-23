Teamsters and ILWU members as well as other trade unionists and community members rallied at the Port of Oakland to protest the tariffs, trade war and sanctions. It was the first rally in the United States by labor to oppose the tariffs which are destroying jobs and crushing the lives of workers in the United States and throughout the world.

Teamsters members and leaders as well as ILWU members and other trade unionists rallied at the Port of Oakland to protest the tariffs, trade war and sanctions imposed by the government on other countries and working people around the world.Teamster International Vice President at large John Palmer spoke about the threat that the tariffs are to the lives of working people who can't afford food and housing.The rally took place on November 22, 2025 and was followed later in the day by a panel on the threat of fascism and the role of the Sean O'Brien leadership and his supporters in supporting the fascist Trump and his tactics of trade war, ICE raids and massive union busting against 750,000 Federal workers.Teamsters from IBT Local 2010 representing the UC and CSU workers also talked about the attack on their conditions and the need to unite all workers against these attacks.The threat of a collapse of the world economy is growing as the trade war is leading to conditions similar to the 1930's when the depression took place.The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party.For More Info:Production of Labor Video Project