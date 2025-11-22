From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HUD tells Public Housing Authorities (PHA’s) to prepare for funding shortfalls
A 2005 Section 8 Housing Tenant's Meeting in San RaFael, Organized By Marion Brady, and Lynda Carson.
By Lynda Carson - November 22, 2025
Meanwhile, as a reminder in remembrance of John F. Kennedy, he was assassinated on this tragic day of November 22, 1963, that happened 62 years ago already. An old friend of mine who passed away named Perry Russo used to know Lee Harvey Oswald before the Kennedy assassination, and as a teenage runaway I used to work for Perry Russo in the late 60’s in the French Quarter of New Orleans during the Jim Garrison Investigation, at Russo’s buck a night crash pad called the ‘Youth Rescue League’, which was a competitor of the ‘Head Inn’ buck a night crash pad in New Orleans at the time. Years later, Perry Russo worked with Oliver Stone to make the film called “JFK.” In Oliver Stone's movie "JFK," Russo was the primary inspiration for a fictional character, Willie O'Keefe, portrayed by Kevin Bacon.
Breaking News: HUD tells Public Housing Authorities to prepare for funding shortfalls.
In essence, “HUD Published Guidance for PHAs Implementing Cost-Savings Measures in the Housing Choice Voucher Program a.k.a. Section 8 voucher program, and Project Based Voucher Programs,” and sent it out to around 3,300 PHA’s all across the nation.
This may result in, PHA’s “Denying Portability and Moves within the PHA Jurisdiction – in some instances, PHAs may deny requests from families receiving tenant-based assistance to move, if the PHA lacks sufficient funding.
That’s right. In the United States of America, freedom is just another word, and something left to lose when it turns out that being a HUD subsidized housing tenant, one may end up being restricted from moving to another location with their Section 8 hosing choice voucher.
Additionally, it may result in the following changes below for HUD’s subsidized housing tenants, including Section 8 voucher tenants, and tenants in Section 8 Project Based Voucher housing units.
1) Reducing or Stopping Voucher Issuance to Applicants – Housing agencies may decide to reduce or stop issuing turnover vouchers to new applicants.
2) Increasing the Minimum Rent – Housing agencies may increase the minimum rent up to $50. Moving to Work agencies may exceed this among with an approved waiver.
3) Stopping Portability Absorption – A receiving PHA may elect to stop absorbing new portable families and elect to bill the initial PHA.
4) Reducing Subsidy Standards – Housing agencies may revise subsidy standards that exceed minimum HUD requirements to reduce voucher size eligibility, though HCV or PBV units must still have at least one bedroom or living/sleeping room per two people.
At this point, there’s no telling when HUD’s subsidized housing tenants may receive a notice about HUD telling Public Housing Authorities (PHA’s) to prepare for funding shortfalls, or how this may effect any individual subsidized housing tenant, or family.
Apparently things are so bad, “HUD has indicated that nearly 50% of public housing authorities administering Section 8 programs across the country are also experiencing funding shortfalls. To aid agencies, HUD established a nationwide $200M shortfall fund.”
Reportedly, “during this past week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released two notices that concern cost saving measures for the Housing Choice Voucher program and Section 3 reporting procedures, respectively. These are the first notices published since the government shutdown ended.
Notice PIH 2025-28 https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/OCHCO/documents/PIH-2025-28.pdf - summarizes actions that HAs in shortfall or at risk of shortfall can undertake to reduce program costs. It also includes information on Admin Plan compliance when HAs are forced to terminate assistance for currently assisted voucher families.
Notice PIH 2025-29 https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/OCHCO/documents/PIH-2025-29.pdf - establishes Section 3 report submission requirements for public housing financial assistance (Capital Fund and Operating Fund only). The notice requires reporting on 2025 Section 3 performance metrics in 2026 based on fiscal year end. The notice references a successor Section 3 Reporting System that was to be deployed in September 2025 but is not yet available. For a review of the Section 3 Final Rule, see PHADA’s one-pager, “Section 3 Final Rule.” - https://www.phada.org/Portals/21/pdf/Advocate/Section3_FinalRule.pdf
Reportedly, according to the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Housing Officials (NAHRO), “November 19, 2025 – Earlier today (though the notice is dated November 17, 2025), HUD published a notice titled “Cost-Savings Measures in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and Project Based Voucher (PBV) Programs” (Notice PIH 2025-28). The notice provides a list of options that PHAs may take to reduce Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) expenses to prevent shortfall scenarios in the HCV program. While this notice applies to Moving to Work (MTW) agencies, MTW agencies are also “encouraged to evaluate approved MTW activities for possible cost savings . . . .”
The various cost-saving activities listed in the notice are categorized into three distinct groups (the names of these categories have been shortened for brevity): 1) standard program management practices; 2) additional PHA actions; and 3) further PHA actions that require HUD approval. After these three groups, the notice includes an additional section on terminating assistance because of insufficient funding. Finally, the notice discusses reasonable accommodations, PHA plan requirements, and PHA requests for regulatory waivers.
The Department recommends taking actions that have smaller or lesser effects on families before taking actions that might have strong adverse effects on families (e.g., actions that might increase a family’s rent burden).
The following is a summarized version of the actions listed in the notice. Please read the full notice to ensure that all requirements are met before taking any of the suggested actions.
Standard Program Management Practices
Ensuring Correct Voucher Size – Housing agencies must ensure that payment standards are based on appropriate family size irrespective of unit being leased (i.e., a single-member household in a three-bedroom unit should have the zero- or one-bedroom standard applied). For the project-based voucher (PBV) program, the unit leased should be appropriate for the size of the family.
Review Payment Standards – Housing agencies should review their basic payment standards to ensure that they remain within the basic range of 90% to 110% of the Fair Market Rent. Housing agencies may discontinue the use of exception payment standards without notification to HUD.
Utility Allowances – Housing agencies should review their utility allowances at least annually. The PHA must use the appropriate utility allowance for the size of the dwelling unit leased by the family. Housing agencies may also use an area-wide, energy-efficient utility allowance schedule to be used for units that are in a building that meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) or Energy Star standards.
Conducting Rent Reasonableness – The housing agency should determine whether the rent to owner is a reasonable rent in comparison to other comparable unassisted units.
Evaluating Entering New PBV HAP Contracts – In general, a PHA in shortfall should not issue new requests for proposals or undertake new selection processes, except for new PBV Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) developments.
Determining PBV Rent to Owner – Housing agencies should follow all applicable regulations and requirements in determining PBV rents to owners including not exceeding the rent requested by the owner and not exceeding the reasonable rent.
Additional PHA Actions
Reducing or Stopping Voucher Issuance to Applicants – Housing agencies may decide to reduce or stop issuing turnover vouchers to new applicants.
Increasing the Minimum Rent – Housing agencies may increase the minimum rent up to $50. Moving to Work agencies may exceed this among with an approved waiver.
Stopping Portability Absorption – A receiving PHA may elect to stop absorbing new portable
families and elect to bill the initial PHA.
Reducing Subsidy Standards – Housing agencies may revise subsidy standards that exceed minimum HUD requirements to reduce voucher size eligibility, though HCV or PBV units must still have at least one bedroom or living/sleeping room per two people.
Further PHA Actions that Require HUD Approval
Denying Portability and Moves within the PHA Jurisdiction – in some instances, PHAs may deny requests from families receiving tenant-based assistance to move, if the PHA lacks sufficient funding. This is subject to certain requirements (for tenant-based assistance, see Notice PIH 2016-09; for PBVs, the notice details the additional requirements).
Rescinding Vouchers Issued to Applicants – Housing agencies may rescind vouchers issued to applicants that have not yet resulted in an executed HAP contract, but the PHA should work with HUD’s shortfall prevention team (SPT) and the local HUD field office.
Request a Waiver to Apply Decreases in Payment Standards During the HAP Contract Term Immediately – Normally decreasing a payment standard will not apply immediately to families currently in the program.
Request Approval to Establish Payment Standards Below 90 Percent of the Applicable FMR – This request will only be granted if the family share for more than 40% of the PHA’s voucher participants does not exceed 30% of monthly adjusted incomes. The exception to this may be in instances where this approval is required to prevent termination of program participants.
Termination of Assistance Due to Insufficient Funding
Prior to any termination of a family from the HCV program, the PHA must notify HUD’s SPT and local field office. The PHA must comply with all instructions from the SPT and field office to implement additional cost-savings measures.
Reasonable Accommodations
In some instances, a PHA may deny a reasonable accommodation request if it imposes a undue financial or administrative burden. If the PHA denies a reasonable accommodation for this reason, it must meet with the family to discuss alternatives that would address the family’s disability-related needs and still be reasonable.
Miscellaneous
The notice notes that any measures that require changes to a PHA or MTW plan and constitute a significant amendment must include a public hearing and comment period subject to regulatory requirements. The notice also discusses how to request regulatory waivers.”
HUD’s Low-Income Subsidized Housing Tenants.
HUD’s subsidized housing tenants include low- and very low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.
Additionally, currently, about 2.3 million low-income households rely on federal vouchers, administered through local housing authorities, to help pay rent. While the program is part of a $54 billion rental assistance framework, demand consistently exceeds funding, leaving long waitlists as rents continue to rise nationwide,
Reportedly, “More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) in September 2024, about the Housing Choice Voucher program a.k.a Section 8 voucher program. “Individuals and families with low incomes use vouchers to help pay for privately owned housing. The program is federally funded and run by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and a network of about 2,200 state and local public housing agencies (PHAs). More than 5 million people in 2.3 million low-income families use vouchers.”
Project-Based Vouchers: Additionally, according to the CBPP in September 2024, “Project-based vouchers, part of the Housing Choice Voucher program, provide place-based subsidies to help more than 530,000 people in nearly 290,000 households afford modest housing in the private market.”
Public Housing: In September of 2024, according to the CBPP. “The nation's 807,000 public housing units are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and several territories, with 1 in 5 of them in rural areas. As of 2020, only 55 percent of public housing homes were in low- or moderate-poverty areas, or where less than 30 percent of people had low incomes.”
That’s right. Maintaining these programs is crucial to ensuring the livelihood of 2.3 million families in the Housing Choice Voucher program, 800,000 families in the Public Housing program, 1.3 million families in Project Based Rental Assistance, and thousands of others in other rental assistance programs. Each of these programs provide a myriad of benefits for families including providing a home. For example, the Housing Choice Voucher program can, in certain instances, provide improvements to the physical and mental health of adults and can increase lifetime earnings for children. The Housing Choice Voucher program celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 and during its entire existence housing agencies in the voucher program have been known for consistent, reliable payments to landlords. The Department should not begin missing payments now, or in the future. The Federal government, through HUD, cannot default on its obligations to housing agencies, landlords, and millions of Americans.
Indeed, if there are catastrophic budget cuts to, or the elimination of HUD’s subsidized housing programs affecting the large “Public Housing Authorities” (PHAs) across the nation, reportedly “There are 700,000 private property owners that would not receive rent payments, which could lead to defaults on mortgage loans and deterioration of the properties. In addition, private developers could not only default on their loans and commitments to private equity investors, but also have to abandon additional development projects because of funding uncertainty. Further, countless construction and other private industry jobs, as well as staff at the 3,200 public housing authorities across the country, could be at risk if HUDs federal housing assistance programs are subject to a pause in federal spending, or massive budget cuts in the near future.”
The above figures only are for the nations large PHAs, and do not include the figures that may be affecting all of the smaller PHAs spread across the nation belonging to PHADA. According to PHADA https://www.phada.org/Member-Center/About-PHADA , PHADA’s 1,900 member housing agencies represent over 1.9 million low-income housing units throughout the United States. Their members manage small, medium, large, rural, and urban housing authorities that run programs including public housing, housing choice vouchers, Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), and a variety of other innovative public-private partnerships.
Click on the link below for MTW housing authorities all across the nation, for information about each PHA listed in the links of the list…
http://web.archive.org/web/20250307185047/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/mtwagencies
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
