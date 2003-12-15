Gaza Surf Club at The New Parkway

Date:

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

California Surfers 4 Palestine

Email:

Location Details:

The New Parkway, 474 24th Street, Oakland

Gaza Surf Club presented by California Surfers for Palestine



A film screening and special community fundraiser for the surfers of Gaza.



Gaza Surf Club is a 2016 documentary film which follows several surfers from Gaza and documents their efforts to surf and survive. Join us for this special screening of the film, hear from local surfers, artists, and activists connected to the Gaza surf community today, and connect with community.



Suggested donation of $20 - $200 will be collected at the door via cash or Venmo. All collected funds will go directly to our siblings in Gaza. No one turned away for lack of funds.