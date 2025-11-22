From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Boycott Target, Amazon, and Home Depot — Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday
This Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday – let’s make our dollars count. We’re asking Americans to hit pause on shopping from major corporations.
We Ain’t Buying It
This action is taking direct aim at Target, for caving to this administration’s biased attacks on DEI; Home Depot, for allowing and colluding with ICE to kidnap our neighbors on their properties; and Amazon, for funding this administration to secure their own corporate tax cuts.
Target
Target has rolled back their DEI initiatives, which included ending programs that help Black employees advance, cutting financial support for Black-Owned businesses, and removing LGBTQ+ products from their stores.
Amazon
Amazon holds a monopolistic position in the market, contributes to dangerous working conditions for its employees and drivers, and CEO Jeff Bezos has donated over $1 million to this administration.
Home Depot
Home Depot is allowing ICE agents to illegally detain and kidnap laborers from their stores. The laborers in our communities are not able to look for work safely.
How to Participate
• Full Black Out: Don’t buy anything from Target, Amazon or Home Depot stores during this week. Use the time and money to connect with those you love, and rediscover what matters.
• Redirect Spending: Skip the companies undermining democracy. Shop small, local, or with businesses affirming our humanity.
• Join the Movement: Pledge to be a conscious consumer.
• Amplify: Spread the word. Share the message in conversation and online.
• Use and SHARE Our Toolkit: Get the word out about this economic action so we can hit the billionaire’s pockets where it hurts! Share now!
JOIN US ON NOV. 27TH - DEC. 1ST, 2025
This action is taking direct aim at Target, for caving to this administration’s biased attacks on DEI; Home Depot, for allowing and colluding with ICE to kidnap our neighbors on their properties; and Amazon, for funding this administration to secure their own corporate tax cuts.
Target
Target has rolled back their DEI initiatives, which included ending programs that help Black employees advance, cutting financial support for Black-Owned businesses, and removing LGBTQ+ products from their stores.
Amazon
Amazon holds a monopolistic position in the market, contributes to dangerous working conditions for its employees and drivers, and CEO Jeff Bezos has donated over $1 million to this administration.
Home Depot
Home Depot is allowing ICE agents to illegally detain and kidnap laborers from their stores. The laborers in our communities are not able to look for work safely.
How to Participate
• Full Black Out: Don’t buy anything from Target, Amazon or Home Depot stores during this week. Use the time and money to connect with those you love, and rediscover what matters.
• Redirect Spending: Skip the companies undermining democracy. Shop small, local, or with businesses affirming our humanity.
• Join the Movement: Pledge to be a conscious consumer.
• Amplify: Spread the word. Share the message in conversation and online.
• Use and SHARE Our Toolkit: Get the word out about this economic action so we can hit the billionaire’s pockets where it hurts! Share now!
JOIN US ON NOV. 27TH - DEC. 1ST, 2025
For more information: https://weaintbuyingit.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network