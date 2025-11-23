From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hands Off Venezuela!
Date:
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SCFP,JVP-SC,PJC,GP-SC and more
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
No more murder of Latin American boaters! Hands off natural resources in other countries! No more weapons for Israel!
No ICE or National Guard! Leave our friends alone!
Sunday, Nov. 23rd
Santa Rosa
Join us for speakers, music, and people who care about peace on the planet!
Sponsored by: Veterans For Peace #71, The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County for Palestine, Green Party of Sonoma County., Taxpayers Against Genocide ,Jewish Voice for Peace Sonoma County, Sonoma County North Bay Working Families Party, CODEPINK, Sonoma County Divest, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Indivisible Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition, Peace & Freedom Party Sonoma County
Contact: peacenik [at] sonic.net or 707-889-3021
No ICE or National Guard! Leave our friends alone!
Sunday, Nov. 23rd
Santa Rosa
Join us for speakers, music, and people who care about peace on the planet!
Sponsored by: Veterans For Peace #71, The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County for Palestine, Green Party of Sonoma County., Taxpayers Against Genocide ,Jewish Voice for Peace Sonoma County, Sonoma County North Bay Working Families Party, CODEPINK, Sonoma County Divest, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Indivisible Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition, Peace & Freedom Party Sonoma County
Contact: peacenik [at] sonic.net or 707-889-3021
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRTab-pFoKM/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 21, 2025 8:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network