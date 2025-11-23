top
Americas North Bay / Marin Anti-War Drug War

Hands Off Venezuela!

Flyer with the Venezuelan flag in the shape of a heart with the event details and endorsing orgs listed
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SCFP,JVP-SC,PJC,GP-SC and more
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
Santa Rosa, CA
No more murder of Latin American boaters! Hands off natural resources in other countries! No more weapons for Israel!

No ICE or National Guard! Leave our friends alone!

Sunday, Nov. 23rd
Santa Rosa

Join us for speakers, music, and people who care about peace on the planet!

Sponsored by: Veterans For Peace #71, The Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County for Palestine, Green Party of Sonoma County., Taxpayers Against Genocide ,Jewish Voice for Peace Sonoma County, Sonoma County North Bay Working Families Party, CODEPINK, Sonoma County Divest, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Indivisible Sonoma County, Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition, Peace & Freedom Party Sonoma County
Contact: peacenik [at] sonic.net or 707-889-3021
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRTab-pFoKM/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 21, 2025 8:51PM
